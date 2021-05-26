Post-COVID, I hit Caesars Palace for a buffet in Las Vegas

You can’t help but look at the American 80 pound Wagyu steamboat, a gargantuan piece of meat with a cracked, shiny crust. The ox clings to what I can only imagine is a dinosaur bone sticking out straight from the top. It is the jewel of the American sculpture station of Caesars Palace Bacchanal Buffet, a sea of ​​deep browns and char beckoning under golden lamps.

At 4 p.m. on May 20, the buffet reopened for the first time since the pandemic brought it to a halt in March 2020. (Clark County allowed the reopening of traditional buffets May, the 1st.) While other local buffets, including the Cosmopolitans Wicked Spoon and the Garden Buffet at South Point, reopened last year as staff service operations, Caesars Palace waited for patrons to once again be able to check out. to serve.

The full buffet for the evening with over 1,100 guests.

We have decided to hang in there and wait until the restrictions are lifted so our guests can have the full buffet experience, said Jennifer Murphy, Executive Chef at Caesars Palace.

A waiter carves bacon for a guest at the reopening of the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (Miranda Alam / For The Times)

That afternoon, diners had the full buffet experience, and the scene appeared in a shockingly normal way. People lined up at the carving station, waiting for a piece of Wagyu, a piece of prime rib and a slice of brisket. They picked up individually plated rods of bone marrow, waiting to be aspirated. The space between the guests was less than six feet.

Nearby, mountains of crushed ice have been sheathed with tens of pounds of stacked crab legs, shrimp, oysters and scallops on the half-shell, lobster claws and snow crab.

The Latin station housed a whole suckling pig. In another room, there was a Roman pizza; enough roses of cheese, salami and prosciutto to make the biggest of charcuterie and cheese boards; assorted nigiri; build your own congee bowls; Bang Bang Shrimp; banchan; and beet hummus with pita.

We have just over 220 dishes, Murphy said. We have a total of 36 desserts, not including our 11 new flavors of ice cream and sorbet.

Murphy estimated diners would go through 800 pounds of crab legs and 18-20 prime rib.

The buffet takes most of the fears and ingrained behaviors of the pandemic and turns them on their heads. Much of the past year and a half has revolved around surviving and hitting the bare minimum. Shop once every two weeks and make it count. Grow green onions on your windowsill. Bake bread with these rotten bananas. Be sustainable. You will not waste is the mantra. Don’t touch anything that someone else has ever touched, ever, without disinfection. Don’t get too close.

The Bacchanal Buffet seafood station at Caesars Palace offered crab legs and a shrimp cocktail. (Yadira Flores / Los Angeles Times)

The trip to the Bacchanal was my first visit to a buffet in over two years, and things were different this time around. Weeks before my arrival I made a reservation online (the buffet is only available to non-Caesars Rewards Seven Star customers at this time, and over 10,000 reservations have been made within the first 48 hours for the coming weeks. ). Disinfectant dispensers, placed between gas stations, kept the promise of a balm for our ingrained fear of germs. Dim sum carts touted table lobster bisque and American Wagyu hot dogs. Some of the leaders behind the sneeze guards wore masks. The woman who took my payment up front let me know there was a 90 minute delay on the table.

The American buffet is the epitome of excess, but it wasn’t always the free-for-all associated with buffets today. The word evolved from bufet, which refers to a buffet or something from which you can serve. And the concept comes from the Swedish smorgasbord smor (butter), gas (piece of butter) and edge (table). Originally, in the 14th century, the term referred to a pre-dinner feast of bread, butter, and cheese that you ate with friends and family on a side table.

Las Vegas, of course, has a decades-long love affair with the buffet. David Schwartz, assistant vice-president for faculty affairs and former director of gaming research at UNLV, said El Rancho Casino opened the first Las Vegas buffet in the 1940s.

They wanted to give players a place to eat where they wouldn’t have to take too long, fill up and go back to the tables, he said.

Pea toast, left, and tomato and basil tartare at the reopening of Buffet Bacchanal at Caesars Palace. (Miranda Alam / For The Times)

With the success of the El Ranchos buffet, the concept spread throughout Las Vegas, and people began to associate the city with both gambling and all-you-can-eat dining. In 2019, Eater Las Vegas valued there were 70 buffets in the area.

When the pandemic struck, health experts warned of lingering germs on every serving spoon, and fans of the all-you-can-eat experience lamented the possibility of her death. But some casinos refused to let the buffet die. Tourism accounting for nearly $ 60 billion and more than four in 10 jobs in southern Nevada in 2017, according to a Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority report, the city could not afford to be closed for long. Most major casinos reopened in June after 78 days.

The Cosmopolitan last reopened its Wicked Spoon buffet been as a personnel service operation. People could walk to the buffet line and make their selections, which a member of staff served them. The setup required around 12 additional servers per day, but Cosmopolitan CEO Patrick Nichols said the extra work was worth it.

The buffet is one of the staple experiences of any casino, and it was important to have this offer available, although it cost us more to ensure that the facilities were available for our customers. Patrick Nichols, Managing Director and Chief Strategy Officer, Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

After the restrictions on self-service operations in Las Vegas were lifted, the Wicked Spoon returned to the traditional model. The buffet is only open for breakfast and brunch Thursday through Sunday, but Nichols said the casino is considering bringing dinner back.

It’s one of those indicators that Vegas is back, Nichols said.

The Garden Buffet at South Point Hotel Casino and Spa, located about a 10-minute drive south of the Strip, has been open since July. But weeks before the pandemic ended last March, Food Director Michael Kennedy said, the casino changed both its buffet and cafeteria for staff meals to a staff service model.

The kitchen staff prepared Vietnamese fried fish at the Bacchanal buffet at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Miranda Alam / For The Times)

The idea of ​​having someone else serve you at a buffet raised questions of food shame. Without the freedom to help yourself, I wondered how you could go about filling a plate with abandon.

I was going to put a serving on your plate, Kennedy said. If you then tell us, can we get more, we will continue until you say stop. There is no shame in the buffet. If you want to have two plates on hand, so much the better.

When the buffet reopened last summer, Kennedy increased the buffet staff from 90 to around 120. In addition to the people serving the food, the new line agents make sure people wear their masks when they are standing. and that there are not too many people in the same area. .

The casino has also made the decision to open the buffet during the previously closed periods between meals to accommodate more guests and keep the line moving.

Served around 2,500 people a day during the week and approached around 3,000 people a day on weekends, Kennedy said.

While the buffet may revert to a self-serve model after May 1, South Point has decided to keep the operation as is, at least for now.

We feel like we’ve raised the bar with our staff-served buffet, and we’ve had a lot of good compliments on it, Kennedy said.

Caesars Palace is the latest buffet to open on the Strip. MGM announced the reopening of its self-service buffet on May 26.

Guests help themselves to food at the reopening of the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Yadira Flores / Los Angeles Times)

The time has come; the time is right, Murphy said. After the Strip closed, a lot of people were saying the buffets would never come back. And as you can see, were back and bigger and better than ever.

These first steps inside the Bacchanalia buffet overwhelmed my senses and sent me into a whirlwind of panicked questions: How many people are there in this room? Do they use the disinfectant? What if someone is standing right behind me while I grab my crab legs? How many people are going to touch these clamps before I reach them? Did this guy just cough next to me? If I disinfect after each station, how much lotion will I need to apply later to rejuvenate my chapped and dry desert hands?

But looking at the different stations and watching the scene, I finally calmed down. My questions turned to those of the buffet strategy. Should I have crab legs before American Wagyu? Will I have enough room for dessert if I get a bowl of congee?

Despite my many pandemic concerns, in a buffet your worries become stale as you are engulfed in collective excitement at the prospect of eating whatever you want for the next few hours.

I still winced at the oversimplification of the Latin station. I felt guilt as I watched the well-dressed waiters remove half-filled plates of food from the tables. But such is life at the buffet. It was the roaring twenties again, and the Vegas buffet looks as good as any to start the party.