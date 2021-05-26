GAME CHANGER: Raj Kapoor

BIRTHDAY SPECIAL TO CELEBRATE THE EXTRAORDINARY LIFE AND CAREER OF MEGA STAR RAJ KAPOOR

by ASJAD NAZIR

This week marks the anniversary of the death of legendary Bollywood superstar Raj Kapoor.

Affectionately known as The Great Showman, the iconic actor and filmmaker passed away on June 2, 1988, at the age of 63, and will be rightly remembered around the world. To mark the occasion, Oriental eye has gone through his amazing life, career and work to present everything you need to know from A to Z about the wonderful mega master of cinema.

A is for Andaz: Andaz’s record-breaking love triangle (1949) would turn newcomers Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar and Nargis into superstars. The blockbuster hit would become the highest grossing film in Bollywood history and kick off a life-changing year for the actor.

B is for Barsaat: At 24, Raj Kapoor would become the youngest actor-director in Bollywood history with Aag (1948), then a year later delivered a huge success Barsaat (1949). The groundbreaking film would be such a success that it gave the ambitious young star enough money to buy land to build her legendary RK Studios (see R). The groundbreaking film would be the first to introduce close embraces and inspire others in the conservative country to be a little more daring.

This is for Charlie Chaplin: The little tramp character who would appear in many of his films was heavily inspired by the roles played by Charlie Chaplin in the Age of Silence. He will later meet his idol and says it was one of the greatest moments of his life.

D is for Director: Although he made a name for himself as a frontline movie star, Raj Kapoor is also considered one of the greatest filmmakers in Bollywood history. He has produced and directed all-time classic films over five different decades, starting with Aag (1948) and ending with his last fully completed blockbuster Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985).

E is for everything: Growing up on studio sets, the multi-talented legend was good at just about everything associated with filmmaking, including acting, directing, producing, editing and writing. . He was also an accomplished musician and would bring valuable ideas for hit songs into his films. Being the youngest star in the world to set up his own studio, he was also a great businessman.

F is for the family: Raj Kapoor is the most successful star of Bollywood’s most famous film dynasty, which was created by his actor father Prithviraj Kapoor. Other big stars of the famous Kapoor family include brothers Shammi and Shashi, son Rishi Kapoor and grandchildren Ranbir and Kareena. The world’s most famous film dynasty has been around for over 90 years.

G is for Global: Raj Kapoor’s films would help Bollywood go global in 1950s, with record-breaking release Awaara (1951) having the greatest impact. The film would largely open up new territories for Hindi cinema, including Russia, the Middle East, Africa, China and Eastern Europe. In terms of tickets sold, it remains one of the most successful in the world. He would be nominated for a grand prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

It is for the honors: The multi-talented star has won numerous accolades throughout his illustrious career, including the highest award in Indian cinemas, the Dada Saheb Phalke Award and various international honors. Important honors include the national award for best film for Shree 420 (1955) and Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960). He would repeatedly win the Filmfare Awards for Best Actor, Director and Film. The Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award is named after him.

I am for inspiration: The scene where Rishi Kapoor meets Dimple Kapadia in the blockbuster Raj Kapoors Police officer, was inspired by his own first encounter with Nargis (see N). He was heavily inspired by Charlie Chaplin (C). Many of his own films served as inspiration for the films that followed, including Raju gentleman style tire (1992) being an adaptation of his classic Shree 420 (1955). His own acting style was incorporated by stars later, including his son Rishi Kapoor. His friendship with filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee would inspire the film Anand (1971).

J is for Jagte Raho: His film Jagte Raho (1956) won the Crystal Globe Grand Prix at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in Czechoslovakia in 1957. It was one of the first feature films to be acclaimed at international festivals.

K is for Kal Aaj Aur Kal: Raj Kapoor launched his eldest son Randhir Kapoor as actor and director with family drama Kal Aaj Aur Kal (1971), which presented three generations of the family, including him, his son and his father Prithviraj Kapoor. He would launch his second eldest son Rishi Kapoor as a senior man two years later with successful success Police officer (1973).

L is for Legacy: Raj Kapoor’s incredible legacy includes an incredible array of all-time classic movies, timeless songs, strong female characters (see Q), and innovations in Bollywood with taboo subjects. It was his lineage that carried on the Kapoor dynasty through his children and grandchildren. It has also launched new stars on camera and behind the scenes, including music directors, lyricists, writers, singers and technicians.

M is for Mukesh: One singer who will forever be associated with Raj Kapoor is Mukesh. This combination of his vocals and Raj Kapoor performing the on-screen musical numbers has resulted in many magical moments across different decades. Some of these musical numbers included Awaara Hoon (Awaara), Mera Joota Hai Japani (Shree 420), Dost Dost Na Raha (Sangam) and Jane Kahan Gaye Wo Din (Mera Naam Joker).

N is for Nargis: Raj Kapoor and Nargis were arguably the greatest on-screen Bollywood couple of all time. What added to their searing chemistry was a very famous relationship in real life. Their all-time classics include Andaz (1949), Barsaat (1949), Shree 420 (1955) and Chori chori (1956).

O is Opus: The actor ended his prominent male career with his biggest budget film Mera Naam Joker (1970). Although the magnum opus almost bankrupted it, it would become a cult classic and be considered one of Raj Kapoor’s all-time great films.

P is for Peshawar: Raj Kapoor was born in Peshawar, present-day Pakistan, in 1924 and was the oldest of six siblings. His father Prithviraj Kapoor moved to Mumbai in 1928 on a loan he got and made his acting debut the same year, which kicked off a family dynasty that is still going strong today. Interestingly, his biggest rival from the golden age of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar, was also born in Peshawar, in 1922.

Q is for Queens: The actor has starred alongside the biggest leading ladies throughout his career, but has led the way in more impressive ways by delivering powerful female characters in his films. Some of the most memorable female protagonists have appeared in her home productions, most notably Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Sangam (1964), Police officer (1973), Prem Rog (1982) and the pioneer Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978).

R is for RK Films: Raj Kapoor founded his RK Films film banner with Aag (1948) then later after the successful success of Barsaat (1949), he built his own studio, although he was still in his early twenties and a movie star in demand. He would go on to direct some of the greatest films in Indian cinema history, which broke new ground, tackled taboo subjects, launched new talent and entertained billions of people across generations. Sadly, her children were unable to carry the film’s banner successfully after her passing.

S is for Stamp: A postage stamp featuring the legendary actor was issued by India Post on December 14, 2001, in his honor. A brass statue of him was later unveiled on Walk Of The Stars in Bandra, Mumbai. In 2014, Google commemorated its 90th birthday.

T is for Tunes: Hit songs played a huge role in all of Raj Kapoors’ films and that was in large part thanks to the big ear for music he had. His best collaborations have been with the music duos Shankar-Jaikishan and Laxmikant-Pyarelal respectively. He had also given a platform to legendary lyricists like Hasrat Jaipuri and Shailendra. Songs from his films are still popular decades later. He also helped transform singers like Lata Mangesghkar and Mukesh into big stars.

U is for UK: The Bollywood icon maintained a close connection with the UK and was a frequent visitor. His last official film as an actor was an appearance in a British TV movie Kim (1984).

V is for videos: The popularity of songs, scenes, movies and timeless moments is such that videos featuring Raj Kapoor have been viewed billions of times on video sharing sites like YouTube.

W is for women: Raj Kapoor had an arranged marriage with Krishna Malhotra in 1946, before coming to prominence, and they remained married until his death in 1988.

X is for X-Rated: Whether it’s the tight hugs in Barsaat (1949), the sari barely there Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978) or the wet transparent saree in Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), Raj Kapoor pushed the boundaries of censorship laws throughout his career.

Y is for Youngster: Raj Kapoor made his film debut as a 10-year-old child star Inquilab (1935). Although he does more films as a child star, the youngster has done other work on set, from sweeping to clapping exploitation so that he can learn more about filmmaking. By the time he made his debut at 23 as a leader opposite teenage Madhubala in Neel Kamal (1947), he had a lifetime of knowledge and used it to become a legend.

Z is for Zeba Bakhtiar: The Pakistani actress made her Bollywood debut in Henna (1991), a cross-border romance that Raj Kapoor had started working on but was unable to do as he died during the planning stages. It would be the last successful film under its banner and was India’s submission for the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. It was the last creative moment of a wonderful career.