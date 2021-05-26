Are Donald Trump’s “ apprentice ” tapes now owned by Jeff Bezos?





Jeff Bezos is paying for MGM, and while he gets an enviable catalog, there may be other factors that played into this major Hollywood acquisition. Bezos’ company Amazon has acquired historic MGM studios for nearly $ 9 billion, Hollywood journalist reports, making Bezos the owner of classic titles like the James bond film series and The Wizard of Oz but also a vast collection of reality shows which includes The apprentice, the series that Donald Trump launched in 2004. Now that The apprentice landed in the hands of Bezos, it could mean the exit of the Apprentice outtakes, which have never been shared publicly but reportedly contain images of Trump using questionable language. All footage from the long-running reality show is owned by producer Mark Burnett’s former production company, One Three Media, who was acquired by MGM in 2014. But now that the studio has been acquired by Amazon, does that mean Bezos could finally share the alleged footage, thereby increasing its multi-year quarrel with Trump? Matt Belloni, former editorial director of THR and current entrepreneur aspiring to the email newsletter, was the first to advance the theory. While the takes have been locked away for years, actor Tom Arnold alleges they include footage of the former president casually throwing off vulgar language. “I saw a compilation tape that my boyfriend shared with me. He says the n word, he says he calls Eric the r word, ”said on a 2018 episode of the Shoot This Now Podcast. Two years earlier in 2016, Arnold claimed at The Dori Monson lounge that outtakes feature Trump “sitting in that chair saying the n-word, saying the c-word… He says all the wrong things. Every dirty, offensive and racist thing ever. “ Shortly after Trump’s Access Hollywood band with Billy Bush was released in 2016, a former producer of the show named Bill Pruitt suggested that Trump’s vulgar language in the clip which included the infamous line “Grab ’em by the pussy” was not a isolated incident. “As the producer of seasons 1 and 2 of #theapprentice, I assure you: when it comes to #trumptapes, there are a lot worse. #justthebegininng ”he tweeted in October 2016. And even those in Trump’s inner circle discussed his foul language on the set of The apprentice. Omarosa Manigault Newman, a Apprentice candidate who worked as Trump’s aide before being sacked in 2017, Trump said used a racial insult off camera during his time on The apprentice. Before the Amazon / MGM deal was confirmed this morning, Stephen Colbert made a joke about the acquisition on The late show. Speaking of the potential of this acquisition, Colbert suggested From Trump Apprentice outtakes could be “the most racist thing in the MGM catalog apart from Blown away by the wind. “ However, it is still unclear whether or not these supposed tapes were part of MGM’s library, or if they are still controlled by Apprentice longtime Trump creator and buddy Mark Burnett in a kind of carve-out arrangement. Additionally, veteran journalist and media author Bill Carter tweeted this morning that “Burnett has always made the point that Trump has a half stake and that nothing can be released without his approval. Either way, retrieving these supposed tapes feels like a mission tailored to an individual with a very particular skill set, who is now in the employ of Jeff Bezos: James Bond. Where to lookThe apprentice







