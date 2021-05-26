Laurence des Cars becomes the first woman to lead the Louvre – ARTnews.com

For the first time in 228 years of history, the Louvre will be run by a woman. Laurence des Cars, the current head of the Musée d’Orsay and the Musée de l’Orangerie in Paris, has been chosen by French President Emmanuel Macron as the next head of the Louvre. Des Cars succeeds Jean-Luc Martinez, president of the museum since 2013, and it begins on September 1.

“It will create a dialogue between ancient art and the modern world, one of its priorities, with the constant concern to reach as many people as possible. [of people]“Said the French Ministry of Culture in its press release. “She will place [her] the experience, particularly proven during the crisis, at the center of establishment politics.

Des Cars has been at the head of the Musée d’Orsay since 2017 and the Orangerie since 2014. During her stay at the Musée d’Orsay, she was praised for outraged exhibitions that pushed against the ways of the 19th century French art. has long been exposed. Among the shows edited under his direction was “Black Models: From Géricault to Matisse”, an expanded version of the “Posing Modernity” survey organized by Denise Murrell which had been hailed in New York the previous year.

An expert in 19th century art, des Cars was curator at the Musée d’Orsay from 1994 to 2007. She also organized exhibitions there in the years that followed. In 2014, she was the curator of “Sade: Attacking the Sun”, which provocatively elucidated the themes of sadism in the works of Rodin and Ingres via the writings of the Marquis de Sade. Meanwhile, at the Orangerie in 2017, she managed to draw crowds with “American Painting in the 1930s”, which brought masterpieces such as Grant Wood american gothic (1930) in the French capital.

The appointment of des Cars may mean a bigger change within the museum, which has always been curator in its presentations. Under Martinez’s leadership, the Louvre remained what it once called a “classical museum,” or a museum primarily devoted to historical displays consistent with what was already in the collection. His predecessor, Henri Loyrette, had broadened the scope of the Louvre to include more contemporary art programming. Aside from a Pierre Soulages show in 2019, Martinez took the Louvre far away from that.

Over the past year, with his contract being renewed, Martinez has resisted the French publication Le Figaro called “a shower of stink bombs”. He faced a rejection early in his tenure as he was once a curator of Greek art at the museum, which has led some to suggest that an archaeologist should not run the Louvre. But in recent months, criticism of his leadership has come to a head.

Renovations to the museum sparked an outcry from experts, and the Cy Twombly Foundation sued the Louvre, claiming that repainting a gallery wall altered a permanent installation by the artist on its ceiling. Meanwhile, critics also alleged that the museum sold out by partnering with brands like Uniqlo and Dior and trying to attract influencers. In April, Martinez’s contract was renewed on an acting basis, leading many to believe he would be ousted soon.

Des Cars has worked with the Louvre before, but not at its main location in Paris. From 2007 to 2014, des Cars was Scientific Director of Agence France-Muséums, where she helped set up the Louvre Abu Dhabi before it opened in 2017. Critics believed the museum, which cost $ 1, $ 2 billion to build, growing a lot as expensive, but it has since been hailed as one of the city’s predominant institutions.

Most of the major French museums rarely, if ever, have female directors. When des Cars became president of the Orsay in 2017, she was the first woman to take on the role. The Palais de Tokyo hired its first woman at the helm in 2019 with Emma Lavigne. The Center Pompidou has only ever had one woman president, Hélène Ahrweiler, who ran the museum from 1989 to 1991.

Des Cars called on institutions to give women more leadership roles. In 2018, she said to New York Times“This is a consequence of the fact that official institutions do not reach women enough or do not give them enough confidence. We are talking about cultural habits deeply rooted in our societies…. Women have to overcome their personal doubts and say to themselves, “I can do it. This is happening at the right time in my life and in my career. I am ready for this. ”