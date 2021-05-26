98 degrees to warm up the 2021 New York State Fair with a free concert





A popular boy group has been added to the 2021 New York State Fair free concert lineup. 98 Degrees will perform on the NYS Fairs Chevy Park Stage on Saturday, August 21 at 2 p.m. ET. The concert is free with entry to the fair. The group, with Jeff Timmons, Justin Jeffre and brothers Drew and Nick Lachey, are known for their late 90s and early 2000s hits like I Do (Cherish You), Because of You, The Hardest Thing and Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche). 98 Degrees, which last performed at the NYS Fair in 2001, reunited in 2010 and has since released two albums. The reason we do this is that we still enjoy music and still love to play together. We decided to become a band, Drew Lachey told syracuse.com in 2018, differentiating ourselves from other boy groups formed by talent shows and record directors. We made that choice, for better or for worse, we chose each other … we really love dating and I think now more than ever we respect each other … and we have more fun than ever. As long as people kept coming to us and enjoying it, they would continue to do so. This year’s Reimagined New York State Fair will take place from August 20 to September 6, with four outdoor spaces throughout the fairgrounds, including food and drink; rides and games on the Midway; farm animals on display in the agriculture row; and concerts at the Chevy Park Stage (formerly the New York Experience Stage) on the grounds of the New York Experience Festival. Attendance will be limited due to Covid-19, and spectators will need a ticket to enter the concert area, in addition to the $ 3 entry ticket to the fair. Tickets for concert halls will be free and available until the participation limit is reached. More than 50 national touring shows will be presented at the NYS Fairs Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at a state fair in America. Fifteen shows have been confirmed so far, with more announcements expected in the coming weeks. New York State Fair 2021 concert schedule Nas Friday August 20 at 8 p.m.

98 degrees Saturday August 21 at 2 p.m.

Ratt Saturday, August. 21 (time to be confirmed)

Frères Osborne Sunday, August 22 at 8 p.m.

REO Speedwagon Wednesday, August 25 at 8 p.m.

Thursday August 26 (time to be confirmed)

Sister Sledge Friday, August 27, at 2 p.m.

Melissa Etheridge Friday, August 27, at 8 p.m.

Vixen and Great White Saturday August 28 (time to be confirmed)

Dropkick Murphys Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Boys Tuesday, August 31 at 2 p.m.

Halestorm Tuesday, August 31 at 8 p.m.

Sheena Easton Wednesday, September 1 at 2 p.m.

Blue Oyster Cult Wednesday September 1 (time to be confirmed)

Starship with Mickey Thomas Thursday September 2 (time to be confirmed) AFTER: NYS Blues Fest announces 2021 lineup at NYS Fairgrounds New York County fairs open for 2021, says Cuomo 2021 NY State Fair: All tickets at $ 3 and Midway returns. But will the masks be necessary?

