Check Out These 3 Famous Bollywood Songs As Zodiac Signs

From Character Dheela to Ilahi, we’ve predicted the zodiac signs of some popular Bollywood songs based on their lyrics!

Music has the power to instantly uplift your mood and turn a dull day into a happy one. It transports you to another world and makes you forget all your problems. When it comes to Bollywood music, it is upbeat, upbeat and energetic. Bollywood music, just like movies, is larger than life and full of life.

From soulful songs like Kun Faya Kun and Mitwa to catchy dance numbers like Chhaiyya Chhaiyya and Kala Chashma, Bollywood has given us many of these songs that have left an imprint on our minds. So we predicted the zodiac signs of some of these famous Bollywood songs based on the mood of the song!

Ilahi by Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Sagittarius

This song awakens the desire to travel in all of us. The song is illustrated on Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) traveling around Parisian places and soaking up the ambiance of each place! The vibe of this song is very similar to that of Sagittarians as they too are always up for an adventure and love to travel and explore new places.

Kal Ho Naa Ho from Kal Ho Naa Ho

Gemini

Always upbeat and effervescent Gemini have the mantra of now or never in life. They believe in living every moment to the fullest and not letting go of every opportunity that comes their way. They are hopeful and positive and don’t believe in making excuses or saving things for later.

Ready character Dheela Hai

Scorpio

Scorpios have always been misinterpreted. Due to their intense and mysterious personality, they suffered from being misunderstood by people. This song is therefore the best solution for Scorpions. It perfectly expresses the emotions and feelings of Scorpios and the hypocrisy they have to face from other people!

Also Read: Super Blood Moon Today: Know The Astrological Predictions For Cancer, Virgo And More

Do you have any experience or advice related to COVID? Chat and share on PINKVILLA Rooms.