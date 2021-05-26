Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt gets UAE golden visa – news

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been awarded the UAE Golden Visa, he said in a tweet.

“Honored to have received a golden visa for the United Arab Emirates in the presence of Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Managing Director of @GDRFADUBAI,” he wrote.

He also thanked Hamad Obaidalla of FlyDuba for his support.

Dutt is the first traditional Indian actor to be awarded the UAE Golden Visa.

The UAE government implemented a new long-term residence visa system in 2019, allowing foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need for a national sponsor. These Golden Visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and will be renewed automatically.

UAE Golden Visa for 1000 people: are you eligible?

Honored to have received a golden visa for the United Arab Emirates in the presence of Major General Mohammed Al Mari, Director General of @GDRFADUBAI. Thanking him with the @uaegov for honor. Also grateful to Mr. Hamad Obaidalla, COO of @flydubai for his support pic.twitter.com/b2Qvo1Bvlc – Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 26, 2021

Below is the full list of professions that can apply for the 10-year Golden Visa:

1. Doctorate holders: By law, professionals with doctorate degrees will be awarded the Golden Visa. The individual must have a doctorate from one of the top 500 universities in the world.

2. Doctors: the authorities also allow all doctors to obtain a 10-year visa. This will help the country to better cope with the pandemic and fill the shortage of health professionals in the country. Doctors specializing in viral epidemiology will receive the Golden Visa, Sheikh Mohammed said.

3. Engineers: In order to attract talents in this specialized field, all engineers in the field of computer science, electronics, programming, electricity, electronics, active technology, AI and Big Data can get the golden visa.

Launch of six-month visa service for Golden Residence in UAE

4. Highly Qualified Individuals: The UAE also offers a 10-year visa for highly skilled individuals who have achieved high scores of 3.8 or above at approved universities.

5. Researchers / Scientists: This includes researchers and scientists who are specialists in their respective fields. Scientists must be accredited by the Emirates Council of Scientists or hold the Mohammed Bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Excellence.

6. Inventors: UAE also offers gold visa to inventors, but they need to get valuable patent which adds to UAE economy. Patents must be approved by the Ministry of the Economy.

7. Artists: creatives in the field of culture and art will receive the golden visa. Creative people in the field of culture and art must be accredited by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development.

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho receives UAE golden visa

8. Investors: Foreign investors who have invested 10 million dirhams or more can also apply for the gold visa. This investment can take the form of a deposit in an investment fund, a business creation or investment in real estate or any other strategic sector. A number of Indian, Pakistani and Arab investors have obtained gold visas under this program.

Below is the list of professionals who can obtain a 5-year visa:

1. Entrepreneurs: This category includes those who have an existing project with a minimum capital of 500,000 Dh, or those who have the approval of an accredited business incubator in the country. The entrepreneur is entitled to a multiple entry visa for six months, renewable for an additional six months. The long-term visa includes the spouse and children, a partner and three executives.

2. Exceptional students: This includes students with a minimum mark of 95 percent in public and private high schools, university students inside and outside the country with a distinction average of at least 3, 75 after graduation. The long-term visa includes families of exceptional students.



