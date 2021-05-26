Bollywood celebs phone wallpapers | From Alia Bhatt to Nick Jonas: See What These Celebrities Have For Their Phone Wallpaper





Celebrity Phone Wallpapers | Photo credit: Instagram Breaking into someone’s phone is like invading their privacy. However, there have been times when these famous celebrities have unwittingly given us a glimpse of their phones by showing the home screen wallpapers. It’s all thanks to the closeness with which the paparazzi pursue celebrities whenever they make a public appearance. While not all celebrities have managed to fall prey to pap lentils, there are few whose phone wallpapers have been noticed, including celebrities ranging from Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor to Nick Jonas. , among others. So without further ado, here’s what’s on Kareena Kapoor, Alia. Nick and Khushi Kapoor’s phones! Take a closer look at celebrity phone wallpapers Kareena Kapoor Khan Kareena has a super hot photo of herself with her husband Saif Ali Khan on her phone’s home screen. This is one of the photos from their photo shoots. Bebo was spotted in a gym when her phone gave the papery lenses wallpaper. Here, take a look at the photo we’re talking about! Alia bhatt Alia Bhatt has a love filled photo with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor as her phone wallpaper. The photo has yet to be released to the internet, but we do have a photo from when Alia’s phone screen was captured by the paparazzi. This is actually an adorable pic of the woman in love kissing her boyfriend! Nick jonas Nick Jonas has never shied away from letting the world know how much he loves his wife Priyanka Chopra. The home screen of his phone also proves the same thing. During one of his spotting at the airport, the singer forgot to turn off his phone and the cameras caught a glimpse of his phone’s wallpaper. It’s an adorable image of lovebirds looking into each other’s eyes! Khushi Kapoor Sridevi’s youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor was recently spotted walking her dog for a walk when her phone wallpaper was clicked by dads. She kept a childhood photo with her late mother. Besides the celebrities mentioned above, Aishwarya Rai has been spotted sporting an ARB phone case in the past. It was beautifully carved in shades of pink and white. Which phone wallpaper did you like the most? Tweet us @TimesNow and share your thoughts!







