Thalapathy Vijay will soon collaborate on a bilingual Tamil-Telugu film with director Vamshi Paidipally. The film will be produced by Dil Raju and is said to be an action-drama film.

Although official confirmation has yet to be announced, Vijay is currently filming for Nelson Dilipkumars Thalapathy65.

Apart from his Telugu-dubbed films such as Adhirindi, Whistle and Thupaki, which turned out to be box office blockbusters, this would be Vijay’s first Telugu film. While for Vamshi Paidipally, this would be his second Tamil film after Thozha (Oopiri in Telugu).

On the job front, Vijay has completed a major Thalapathy65 program in Georgia. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film will have Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

