Amazon agrees to buy $ 8.45 billion MGM: Bollywood News





Amazon and MGM announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire MGM for a purchase price of $ 8.45 billion. MGM has nearly a century of cinematic history and complements the work of Amazon Studios, which has primarily focused on the production of TV show programs. Amazon will help preserve MGM’s legacy and film catalog and provide customers with better access to these existing works. With this acquisition, Amazon would allow MGM to continue doing what it does best: great storytelling. MGM has an extensive catalog with more than 4000 films12 Angry Men, Basic Instinct, Creed, James Bond, Légalement Blonde, Moonstruck, Poltergeist, Raging Bull, Robocop, Rocky, Silence of the Lambs, Stargate, Thelma & Louise, Tomb Raider, The Magnificent Seven, The Pink Panther, The Thomas Crown Affair, and many other icons as well as 17,000 TV shows including Fargo, The Handmaids’ Tale, and Vikingswho have collectively won over 180 Oscars and 100 Emmys, said Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios. The true financial value of this deal is the treasure trove of intellectual property in the comprehensive catalog that we plan to reinvent and develop with the talented team at MGM. It’s very exciting and offers plenty of high quality storytelling opportunities. It has been an honor to have participated in the incredible transformation of Metro Goldwyn Mayer. To get here it took immensely talented people with a real belief in a vision. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank the MGM team who have helped us reach this historic day, said Kevin Ulrich, Chairman of the MGM Board of Directors. I am very proud that MGMs Lion, which has long evoked the golden age of Hollywood, continues its history, and the idea born of the creation of United Artists continues in the way the founders had originally intended, driven by talent and their vision. The opportunity to align MGM’s legendary story with Amazon is an inspiring combination. Completion of this transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos