Entertainment
Palmerton graduate to appear on Crime Scene Kitchen – Times News Online
A Palmerton graduate will appear tonight in the season premiere of a new series of baking contests.
Natalie Nattie J Collins-Fish, a 2004 Class Palmerton Area High School graduate, will perform in Crime Scene Kitchen with Joel McHale. The first of nine episodes is at 9 p.m. on Fox.
Crime Scene Kitchen is a culinary guessing game where bakers are tasked with decoding what type of dessert has been made, with only the crumbs, traces of flour and a few elusive clues left.
They then have to recreate the recipe for the famous judges, Chef Curtis Stone and pastry chef Yolanda Gampp, who will determine how well their treat matches the missing dessert and how good it tastes.
Each episode begins at the scene of the crime – a kitchen that was just used to make an amazing mouthwatering dessert that has since disappeared.
Chef teams of two are challenged to scour the kitchen for clues and ingredients to determine what has been cooked. Then each team should duplicate the recipe based on their guess.
To win the $ 100,000 prize, competing dessert makers will need to prove they have the technical know-how, imagination, and problem-solving skills to decode and recreate the world’s incredible desserts and cakes. whole.
Selected for the show
After high school, Collins-Fish attended culinary school in upstate New York, where she graduated in 2006. She has been living in Las Vegas since August 2006.
For Collins-Fish, a custom cake artist, the show was the perfect opportunity, as she owns her custom cake business, Cake Lyfe by Nattie J in Las Vegas.
Right now, I am established at home, said Collins-Fish. I am looking to open my own store here (in Las Vegas).
Collins-Fish explained how she was selected to appear on the show.
I was found by a casting (company) who sent me to my Instagram page and asked if I would be interested in possibly being on a show, and if I had an assistant to take with me with some experience. in baking, Collins-Fish mentioned.
She asked her friend Luis Flores if he would be up for it.
Of course he was.
Collins-Fish said the interview process went quickly. They were contacted on February 11 and left for Los Angeles in early April.
It was truly a great experience, a once in a lifetime opportunity, she said. It was kind of like a whirlwind, it happened so fast, a super-fast turnaround.
Collins-Fish said they had several interviews with people from the casting company and had to send in different photos of their work.
They called us and let us know we had been successful, she said. It was super exciting, but we were also very nervous.
Collins-Fish said that in the first episode there were 12 teams, six of which were each split into Group A and Group B. She is in Group A, which will appear in Episodes 1, 3 and 5.
She is one of 12 participants in the first, which includes two rounds. The first round is the dessert round. Those who win the first round get an advantage for the second round, which is the Showpiece round, where the contestants can be eliminated, Collins-Fish said.
Ready for the challenge
Collins-Fish said she believed her experience and training would be helpful to her.
I’m classically trained, so I have a lot of knowledge about traditional desserts and just a lot of different elements of the dessert, which are the specific things, she says. I have a ton of experience in high end, high volume restaurants, and I feel like I work really well under pressure.
I am not stressed; I stay focused, I don’t panic. I feel that staying calm in a situation like this is a really big advantage.
Of course, Collins-Fish didn’t hesitate to achieve his ultimate goal.
The goal is to win the contest, also to get my name known, she said. I think winning or losing is a great opportunity to get my name out there.
Collins-Fish said she just plans to be herself.
I wanted to get started, I wanted to make sure I stayed true to myself, that I didn’t put on a show or create a drama, she said. Im very, very unique and one of a kind, and I didn’t want to jump on a bandwagon; I’m here because I’m talented, and that’s what I want to show on TV.
Obviously if we win it’s 50/50, we get 50K each, she says. My plan is to save a lot to start my own bakery, and now improve my own business, make it more lucrative for us in the end, so that in a year or two, or in five years, time Im 40, I want to have a successful and established bakery.
Natalie Nattie J Collins-Fish, a 2004 Palmerton High School graduate, is featured with her partner, Luis Flores, competing for the season premiere of Crime Scene Kitchen. The first of nine episodes is at 9 tonight on Fox. MICHAEL BECKER / FOX
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]