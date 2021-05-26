Palmerton graduate to appear on Crime Scene Kitchen – Times News Online

A Palmerton graduate will appear tonight in the season premiere of a new series of baking contests.

Natalie Nattie J Collins-Fish, a 2004 Class Palmerton Area High School graduate, will perform in Crime Scene Kitchen with Joel McHale. The first of nine episodes is at 9 p.m. on Fox.

Crime Scene Kitchen is a culinary guessing game where bakers are tasked with decoding what type of dessert has been made, with only the crumbs, traces of flour and a few elusive clues left.

They then have to recreate the recipe for the famous judges, Chef Curtis Stone and pastry chef Yolanda Gampp, who will determine how well their treat matches the missing dessert and how good it tastes.

Each episode begins at the scene of the crime – a kitchen that was just used to make an amazing mouthwatering dessert that has since disappeared.

Chef teams of two are challenged to scour the kitchen for clues and ingredients to determine what has been cooked. Then each team should duplicate the recipe based on their guess.

To win the $ 100,000 prize, competing dessert makers will need to prove they have the technical know-how, imagination, and problem-solving skills to decode and recreate the world’s incredible desserts and cakes. whole.

Selected for the show

After high school, Collins-Fish attended culinary school in upstate New York, where she graduated in 2006. She has been living in Las Vegas since August 2006.

For Collins-Fish, a custom cake artist, the show was the perfect opportunity, as she owns her custom cake business, Cake Lyfe by Nattie J in Las Vegas.

Right now, I am established at home, said Collins-Fish. I am looking to open my own store here (in Las Vegas).

Collins-Fish explained how she was selected to appear on the show.

I was found by a casting (company) who sent me to my Instagram page and asked if I would be interested in possibly being on a show, and if I had an assistant to take with me with some experience. in baking, Collins-Fish mentioned.

She asked her friend Luis Flores if he would be up for it.

Of course he was.

Collins-Fish said the interview process went quickly. They were contacted on February 11 and left for Los Angeles in early April.

It was truly a great experience, a once in a lifetime opportunity, she said. It was kind of like a whirlwind, it happened so fast, a super-fast turnaround.

Collins-Fish said they had several interviews with people from the casting company and had to send in different photos of their work.

They called us and let us know we had been successful, she said. It was super exciting, but we were also very nervous.

Collins-Fish said that in the first episode there were 12 teams, six of which were each split into Group A and Group B. She is in Group A, which will appear in Episodes 1, 3 and 5.

She is one of 12 participants in the first, which includes two rounds. The first round is the dessert round. Those who win the first round get an advantage for the second round, which is the Showpiece round, where the contestants can be eliminated, Collins-Fish said.

Ready for the challenge

Collins-Fish said she believed her experience and training would be helpful to her.

I’m classically trained, so I have a lot of knowledge about traditional desserts and just a lot of different elements of the dessert, which are the specific things, she says. I have a ton of experience in high end, high volume restaurants, and I feel like I work really well under pressure.

I am not stressed; I stay focused, I don’t panic. I feel that staying calm in a situation like this is a really big advantage.

Of course, Collins-Fish didn’t hesitate to achieve his ultimate goal.

The goal is to win the contest, also to get my name known, she said. I think winning or losing is a great opportunity to get my name out there.

Collins-Fish said she just plans to be herself.

I wanted to get started, I wanted to make sure I stayed true to myself, that I didn’t put on a show or create a drama, she said. Im very, very unique and one of a kind, and I didn’t want to jump on a bandwagon; I’m here because I’m talented, and that’s what I want to show on TV.

Obviously if we win it’s 50/50, we get 50K each, she says. My plan is to save a lot to start my own bakery, and now improve my own business, make it more lucrative for us in the end, so that in a year or two, or in five years, time Im 40, I want to have a successful and established bakery.

