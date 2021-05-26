Emmy Rossum, Sam Esmail’s Relationship Timeline





Rom-com to real life! Emmy rossum and Sam esmails the relationship started professionally but it didn’t take long for it to turn into something more. the Mr. Robot creator and Shameless the actress met in 2013, when Rossum landed a role in the film Comet, directed and written by Esmail. The romantic comedy-drama, starring Justin long, centered on a couple who met by chance during a meteor shower. Meanwhile, a true love story unfolded offscreen. The couple made their public debut as a couple at the June 2014 premiere of Comet, and in August 2015, they got engaged after two years together. Esmail, never the director, made sure the proposal was as cinematic as possible. We have a tradition of reading the Modern Love section of The New York Times every Sunday, Rossum said Vogue in 2017. I read it dramatically for him. Even though I was not in the same place, I read it to him over the phone. Then one weekend we didn’t read it, I don’t remember exactly why and the following Friday he reminded me that we hadn’t. I was actually in a bad mood that day, so I said, Oh, well I’ll finally read it. And he said: No, no, no, I think you should read it. the The Phantom of the Opera The star decided to enter the bath with the paper and a glass of wine, but as she began to read she noticed that the story seemed familiar to a director falling in love with an actress. At first I panicked because I thought maybe he had put it in the journal and I hadn’t seen it, and everyone knew it except me, Rossum recalls. And then I kind of scanned to the end and he said, Love, your Sam. And I realized he went through this whole process of writing this whole story. the Back home The director had enlisted a friend in the newspaper to help him make a mockup of a replica, with legitimate advertising of Ralph Lauren and all. When I realized what it was and the proposal was happening, I kind of thought, well, the story can’t be that I was in the tub when it happened, ” continued the native New Yorker. So I got out of the tub wrapped in a towel, got cold, and then I went back into the tub because the stories are quite long. And by the time I finished the story, he was kneeling in the bathroom, with me in the tub. The duo have not collaborated professionally since Comet, but in 2017 they announced that they were working together on a project called Angelyne, based on a Hollywood journalist article about a woman of the same name known to appear on billboards around Los Angeles. The limited series does not yet have a release date, but is expected to debut on Peacock in the future. In the meantime, keep scrolling for a full Esmail and Rossums romance timeline:

