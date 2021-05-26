Entertainment
Anna Halprin dies at the age of 100; Choreographer committed to experimenting
Anna Halprin, a dancer and choreographer who sought to overcome what she saw as the constraints of modern dance, and whose experiences inspired, challenged and at times puzzled generations of dancers and spectators, died Monday at her home in Kentfield, California. Marin County. She was 100 years old.
The death was confirmed by his daughter Daria.
In a career that began in the late 1930s and took off after moving to San Francisco in the mid-1940s, Ms. Halprin has occasionally sparked controversy. But she also attracted students, followers and devotees fascinated by the creative issues she explored and the way she explored them.
Her influence as a teacher was considerable. Among the dancers and choreographers who studied with her before embarking on a successful career, there were Meredith monk, Simone Forti, Yvonne Rainer, Trisha Brown and the Eiko and Koma team.
As a choreographer, Ms. Halprin emphasized improvisation, but within structured limits. His works included mysterious mood pieces like Birds of America or Gardens Without Walls (1960), in which stillness was as important as movement, and Five-legged stool (1962), in which daily actions were unexpectedly juxtaposed.
She has collaborated with Bay Area poets such as James Broughton and Richard brautigan. And later, she looked for ways to directly involve the audience in her work and make social and political statements through dance.
Ms. Halprins San Francisco Dancers Workshop made a spectacular New York debut at Hunter College in 1967 with Parades and changes, a choreographic cavalcade of atmospheres and situations with the music of electronic composer Morton Subotnick. In the most unusual sequence of the works, the dancers slowly remove their clothes until they are completely naked, then recover just as slowly, to undress and let off steam with long strips of crumpled paper, then roll in. the orchestra pit.
There had been nude dance events in New York City before, but never in such a prominent place. To prevent the possibility of police intervention, newspaper dance critics, who at the time often submitted their reviews immediately after a performance, this time agreed to wait until the weekend’s performances were over and the company ended. leaving town. (The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office filed indecency charges against the gang a month later, although no further action was taken.)
Critics were generally impressed. Despite his reservations about the work as a whole, New York Times’ Clive Barnes called the nude scene not only beautiful but also liberating.
Parades and Changes was revived in 1997 at the American Dance Festival in Durham, North Carolina, when Ms. Halprin received the Samuel H. Scripps Lifetime Achievement Award in Choreography. It was one of the many honors she received in the last years of her career.
She was born Ann Dorothy Schuman on July 13, 1920 in Wilmette, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. She was the only daughter and the youngest of three children of Isadore Schuman, who worked in her family’s clothing business and later in real estate, and Ida (Schiff) Schuman.
She danced like Ann Schuman and then, after her marriage in 1940 to Lawrence Halprin, the landscape architect and town planner, like Ann Halprin. She started using the first name Anna in 1972.
Fascinated by movement as a child, Ms. Halprin was encouraged by her parents, who enrolled her in dance lessons and sometimes even brought dance teachers to their home. She caught the attention of Doris Humphrey, one of the leading choreographers at the time, but Ms. Halprin knew her family wanted her to go to college, so she enrolled at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, which offered a dance program modern progressive.
Ms Halprin moved with her husband to the San Francisco area in 1945, shortly after dancing on Broadway in Sing Out, Sweet Land !, a musical revue starring Alfred Drake and Burl Ives and choreographed by Ms Humphrey and Charles Weidman. The couple built a house on the slopes of Mount Tamalpais in the suburb of Marin County, with a beautiful outdoor studio that they called the Dance Deck.
At that time, Ms Halprin told The Times in 2010, there wasn’t much going on in San Francisco, so you really had to find your own roots, and that turned out to be a good thing.
There were other artists who were also looking for musicians and painters, poets and sculptors and architects, she added. There was just a big revival in the bay area.
While walking around San Francisco one day, Ms. Halprin met Welland Lathrop, a modern dancer who had worked with Martha Graham. In 1946, they founded the Halprin-Lathrop School and the Halprin-Lathrop Dance Company.
In 1955, Ms. Halprin was the only West Coast dancer invited when the American National Theater and Academy sponsored a three-week dance festival in New York City. Reviewing her solo piece The Prophetess for The Times, John Martin wrote that it showed her that she was a dancer of genuine authority who can dance as well as dance it.
She returned to California dismayed that the young choreographers whose work she saw in New York City, in her opinion, only imitated their elders. Determined to seek ways of expression unrelated to the past, she broke her affiliation with Mr. Lathrop and founded the San Francisco Dancers Workshop.
By the time Parades and Changes caught the attention of New Yorkers in 1967, Ms. Halprins’ artistic focus was changing. She became increasingly interested in dance not only as a theatrical art, but also as a means of promoting psychological development and advancing social and political causes.
His West / East Stereo (also known as Animal Ritual), presented at the 1971 American Dance Festival in New London, Connecticut, felt like a therapy session, with performers engaging in sometimes belligerent emotional encounters. The reaction has been mixed. The piece was hailed by Frances Alenikoff in Dance News as a plunge into the collective unconscious from which I myself emerged refreshed. But Doris Hering wrote in Dance magazine that therapy is essentially personal and not necessarily a lot of fun for an audience, especially when the performers are technically poor.
Ms. Halprin then blurred the distinction between performers and spectators by creating community rituals in which everyone present participated; among them was Circle the Earth, who enlisted the audience as performers in what she called a dance of peace. Drawing on her experience as a cancer survivor, she has led movement workshops for people with cancer and AIDS.
In 1978, Mrs. Halprin and her daughter Daria, who had been one of the stars of Michelangelo Antonionis’ film Zabriskie Point in 1970, founded the Tamalpa Institute in San Rafael, California, which offers movement-based artistic education and therapy workshops.
Later, Ms. Halprin, who continued to dance until the age of 95, returned to creating works for the stage, many of which dealt with aging and death. Intensive Care: Reflections on Death and Dying (2000) confronted with a potentially fatal illness. In contrast, The Grandfather Dance (1994) paid a loving tribute to her Jewish immigrant grandfather, a religious man who she recalled could appear so imposing with his long white beard that as a child she thought he ‘he could be God.
In 2009, Ms. Halprin was the subject of a documentary film, Breath Made Visible. Re-reading it in The Times, Jeannette Catsoulis said the film portrayed a woman with angels at her feet and innovation in her blood.
Ms. Halprins’ husband passed away in 2009. Besides her daughter Daria, she is survived by another daughter, Rana, and four grandchildren.
Just as her work often made little distinction between dancer and audience, Ms. Halprin made little distinction between dance and life. The life experience is the fuel of my dance, she said in a speech at the University of California, Davis in 2000, and the dance is the fuel of my life experience.
Jordan Allen contributed reporting.
