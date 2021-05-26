Anna Halprin dies at the age of 100; Choreographer committed to experimenting

Anna Halprin, a dancer and choreographer who sought to overcome what she saw as the constraints of modern dance, and whose experiences inspired, challenged and at times puzzled generations of dancers and spectators, died Monday at her home in Kentfield, California. Marin County. She was 100 years old.

The death was confirmed by his daughter Daria.

In a career that began in the late 1930s and took off after moving to San Francisco in the mid-1940s, Ms. Halprin has occasionally sparked controversy. But she also attracted students, followers and devotees fascinated by the creative issues she explored and the way she explored them.

Her influence as a teacher was considerable. Among the dancers and choreographers who studied with her before embarking on a successful career, there were Meredith monk, Simone Forti, Yvonne Rainer, Trisha Brown and the Eiko and Koma team.

As a choreographer, Ms. Halprin emphasized improvisation, but within structured limits. His works included mysterious mood pieces like Birds of America or Gardens Without Walls (1960), in which stillness was as important as movement, and Five-legged stool (1962), in which daily actions were unexpectedly juxtaposed.