Vanessa Redgrave refuses to star in Kevin Spacey’s Comeback movie

Vanessa Redgrave released a statement through a representative confirming that she was not involved in the upcoming movie “The Man Who Drew God”, which sparked a firestorm in the industry this week because it will mark Kevin Spacey’s first film since several allegations of sexual misconduct. against him from 2017. The film was announced on May 24 with Franco Nero directing and starring in the lead role, Spacey in the supporting role of a police detective and actress, and Nero’s wife, Redgrave, also in the movie. “Vanessa Redgrave’s name is included in recent stories relating to the casting of the upcoming film ‘The Man Who Drew God’,” Redgrave’s statement read. “Although there have been discussions about the possibility of her joining the cast, she will not appear in the film. Redgrave has been married to Nero since 2006, but their romance dates back to the 1967 production of “Camelot”, when they first met. They have appeared in other films together over the decades, including in 2010’s “Letters to Juliet”. Nero is best known for playing the title character in Sergio Corbucci’s spaghetti western “Django”. Related Related The cast of Spacey was defended by director Nero, who said in a statement: “I am very happy that Kevin has agreed to participate in my film. I consider him a great actor and can’t wait to start the movie. The film’s producer Louis Nero echoed the filmmaker’s statement saying he believes the accusations against Spacey are “false,” adding, “I chose him because he is a great actor.” Mark Ebenhoch, an actor who accused Spacey of sexual misconduct on the set of the 1995 film “Outbreak,” condemned the cast as “arrogant,” “irresponsible” and “absurd” given that Spacey would be hired. to play a sex. abuse investigator after his personal history of suspected sexual abuse. While many in the industry have spoken out against a potential Kevin Spacey comeback, others, like Paul Schrader, have given Spacey words of encouragement. The “First Reformed” director took to Facebook after Spacey’s casting announcement to write, “It’s about time. If he’s guilty of a crime, jail him. Otherwise, let it act. Many great artists have been bad people. “The Man Who Drew God” is said to be about a blind artist who acquires a divine ability to draw portraits of people by hearing only their voices, causing him to soar to glory. For Spacey, this will be his first big-screen role since “The Billionaire Boy’s Club” in 2018. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

