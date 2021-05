Universal Orlando Resort Shares First Look at Jurassic World Tribute Store

Universal Orlando Resort has shared the first look inside the Jurassic World Tribute Store, located in Universal Studios Florida, which opens tomorrow, May 27. What is happening: Universal Orlando Resort has just released a new video featuring the Jurassic World Tribute store located at Universal Studios Florida, which opens tomorrow, May 27th.

Customers can also buy Jurassic world– themed merchandise online at Shop.UniversalOrlando.com With the look inside, you can see all the merchandise, the Mold-A-Matic machine, food offerings and more. The multi-room store is incredibly well themed with food offerings located in the final section, the lab, featuring s’mores, cupcakes, chocolate dinosaur eggshells, and more. You can check it all out for yourself in the video above, and be sure to visit the tribute store the next time you’re in Universal Studios Florida. The new tribute store celebrates the opening of Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventures, which will open on June 10, 2021. Tribute Store rooms: Control room : The first room transports guests to the Jurassic World VelociCoaster control room, where they will analyze a variety of vital dinosaurs while purchasing new merchandise centered around the exciting new roller coaster experience.

: The first room transports guests to the Jurassic World VelociCoaster control room, where they will analyze a variety of vital dinosaurs while purchasing new merchandise centered around the exciting new roller coaster experience. Raptor Paddock : Those brave enough to step into the Raptor Paddock can see a member of the Raptor Pack as they purchase the new “Into the Wild” and “Tropical” merchandise lines. “Into the Wild” offers neutral-colored dinosaur-themed items like swimsuits, socks and key chains, while the “Tropical” line offers trendy tie-dye hoodies, hats. beach and items in bright summer colors.

: Those brave enough to step into the Raptor Paddock can see a member of the Raptor Pack as they purchase the new “Into the Wild” and “Tropical” merchandise lines. “Into the Wild” offers neutral-colored dinosaur-themed items like swimsuits, socks and key chains, while the “Tropical” line offers trendy tie-dye hoodies, hats. beach and items in bright summer colors. Laboratory: See where the dinosaurs were created and take a behind-the-scenes look at the rare and authentic props that were used in the original jurassic park movies. Here fans can check out Mr. DNA’s new merchandise which includes stickers and tumblers. About VelociCoaster: The new attraction takes guests to a velociraptor paddock to experience a high-speed roller coaster amidst a velociraptor enclosure, although raptor expert Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) thinks it’s a bad idea. From there, racers will howl through a series of incredible near misses and maneuvers, including two high-speed launches – the fastest reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds – a total of 12 seconds of weightlessness, a barrel a few inches above the islands of Adventure lagoon and the signature “Top Hat”, which will send riders 155 feet in the air, then immediately into an 80 degree drop.



