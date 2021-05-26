Mark Wahlberg’s Infinite movie gets its Paramount + release date





Antoine Fuqua’s new sci-fi action movie Infinite, starring Mark Wahlberg, will skip theaters and head straight to streaming exclusively on Paramount + Thursday June 10. The film envisions the concept of reincarnation through high-end visual effects and characters who must use their inherited skills and memories of their past lives to protect the future. Wahlberg directs a cast that also includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend and Liz Carr, along with Toby Jones and Dylan O’Brien. The film is based on the book The reincarnationist papers by D. Eric Makranz, adapted in a screenplay by Ian Shorr from a story by Todd Stein. Here’s the official synopsis: For Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited haunt his daily life. Self-medicated and on the verge of mental breakdown, Evan is wanted by a secret group who call themselves ‘Infinites’, revealing to him that his memories may be real, but they come from multiple past lives. The Infinites bring Evan to their extraordinary world, where a few talented people have the ability to reborn with their memories and knowledge accumulated over the centuries.With critical secrets buried in his past, Evan must work with the Infinites to unlock the answers in his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one one of theirs (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who seeks to end all life to stop what he sees as the cursed and endless cycle of reincarnation. “ InfiniteProduction began in September 2019, filming in Cardiff, London, Mexico City, Guanajuato, Nepal, New York, Scotland, Thailand and in the Alps. It was scheduled to debut in theaters in August 2020 but, like many other films, has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously scheduled for May 28, 2021, ViacomCBS announced in early May 2021 that it would instead release the film via the Paramount + streaming service. Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Mark Huffam, John Zaozirny, Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson produced the film. Executive producers are Antoine Fuqua, Rafi Crohn, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer and Valerii An. Paramount + launched earlier this year, replacing the CBS All Access streaming service. It is now the home of the upcoming Star Trek franchise Avatar: The Last Airbender projects, and more content based on the ViacomCBS intellectual property library. Are you excited about Infinite coming to Paramount + in June? Let us know what you think in the comments section. Infinite will debut on Paramount + on June 11.

