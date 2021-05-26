Angelina Jolie reportedly opposes interim ruling granting Brad Pitt increased custody of their children





Brad pitt would have had more time with his children, after the judge presiding over the actors of the current divorce proceedings Angelina Jolie issued an interim decision in its favor. As details of their case are sealed, a source said People that earlier this year the judge John Ouderkirk tentatively granted Pitt increased custody of his five children and Jolies who are still minors: Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. The eldest son, Maddox, is currently 19 years old and therefore legally an adult and is no longer subject to this custody battle. But despite the move, another source explained that so far nothing has changed regarding the custody schedule for separated couples. They said Pitt always wanted the best for children and to spend time with them. A few weeks ago, the judges’ decision was rendered after a trial lasting several months. Brad spent a lot more time with the kids. He had had a very limited time before. The source added that the decision was made following testimony from witnesses, experts, people who have been with the children. The children’s voices were heard, but they just did not testify. Jolie reportedly filed a complaint with the California Second District Court of Appeals over the custody decision on Monday, and Ouderkirks continued to preside over the case. According to Associated pressJolies’ attorneys alleged in the case file that Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence regarding the health, safety and well-being of children, which is essential to her case. They also claimed that the judge refused to hear comments from underage adolescents about their experiences, needs or wishes regarding their custody. Lawyers cited a California code that allows minors over 14 to testify in custody cases if they choose, making Pax, Zahara and Shiloh all eligible. Last year, Jolie also attempted to have Judge Ouderkirk, who married Jolie and Pitt in 2014, removed from the case, saying he had not properly disclosed his involvement in the law firm representing Pitt. . The court, however, rejected this request. A source close to Jolie explained to People that shared custody is not the issue Angelina opposes, there were other areas of concern, but the legal process is closed and sealed. More interesting stories from Vanity Fair An intimate view of a young Queen Elizabeth II

