New Hampshire Police Chief Says Marilyn Manson Accuser Is Woman Spit Out By Shock Rocker

Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, was charged under that law after the videographer reported what happened to her while working at the Bank of New Hampshire pavilion on August 18, 2019. The arrest warrants for Manson were issued in October 2019, the chief said.

The victim did not agree in the course of her employment to allow anyone to have unprivileged contact with her; the job was to film the show, wrote Bean Burpee. Is someone spat on acceptable if they have not previously accepted such behavior?

Mansons’ attorney Howard King said a small amount of spit came in contact with their arm during the concert and claimed the videographer only turned to police after the performer had refused to pay $ 35,000 in damages without providing proof of what had happened.

Bean Burpee confirmed that the criminal charge was based on the woman struck by Mansons’ brooch.

The police chief noted that several women have claimed in lawsuits and in social media posts that Manson sexually or physically assaulted them during their interactions with him over the years. Manson and his lawyers have denied the allegations.

For someone who has categorically denied all the allegations, it [Manson] has been lax in approaching them through the proper criminal justice system that we have in this country, Bean Burpee wrote. In light of more recent allegations made against him, we felt it was appropriate to remind him that he still had one business to settle at NH.

Bean Burpee said his department has made several attempts to get Manson and his legal team to respond to the pending criminal case since the arrest warrant was issued by a bail magistrate in October 2019. The department did not succeed.

This, he said, is one of the reasons he posted on the ministry’s Facebook page on Tuesday, which sparked nationwide coverage of the incident.

The victim waited to put this case in the past, which cannot happen until Mr Warner responds to the allegations as in all criminal cases, ” Bean Burpee wrote. We would like to close the warrant with an arrest so that Mr. Warner can have a court date and the victim is allowed to tell his story to a judge.

Bean Burpee said the videographer has no connection with anyone in his department. She is one of the many alleged victims of Mr Warners as it appears that many more have come forward regarding her behavior as well, ” he wrote.

In his statement to The Globe on Tuesday, Mansons’ attorney said his client was well known for his provocative gigs.

It’s no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he enjoys being provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera, King wrote in an email Tuesday night. This tort claim was pursued after we received a request from a room videographer for over $ 35,000 after a small amount of sputum came in contact with their arm. After asking for evidence of alleged damage, we never received a response.

This whole claim is ridiculous, but we remain committed to cooperating with the authorities, as we have done throughout, King added.

The Globe is seeking a response from Kings to the police chief’s comments.

John R. Ellement can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on twitter @JREbosglobe.