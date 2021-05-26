New documentary explores ‘Star Trek’, Nichelle Nichols and the search for NASA astronauts in the 1970s

In the 1970s, “Star Trek” actor Nichelle Nichols saw an astronaut corps lacking in diversity and did what she could to change it.

The story of how Nichols proceeded and the different people she inspired is told in the new documentary “Woman In Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek & The NASA Remake”. The feature film is available today on the streaming service Paramount +.

The documentary largely covers the famous 1975 astronaut campaign in which Nichols targeted women and minorities to enlarge the body of NASA from the group of traditionally white men and the effects that have taken place over the years. 1980. It also includes interviews with many black people in NASA, as well as prominent black representatives in the fields of entertainment, science and politics.

Space.com spoke with director Todd Thompson to follow up on the seven-year journey it took to bring the documentary to screen, and what influence “Star Trek” had on him as a child.

Nichelle Nichols, Uhura in “Star Trek”, stars in the new documentary “Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the NASA Remake”, which chronicles her role in the expansion of diversity at NASA. (Image credit: Paramount +)

Space.com: What inspired you to start this documentary?

Todd Thompson: It was a phone call I got from my business partner, in November 2014. We talk regularly, of course, throughout the week. But one day he called me out of the blue with other people and said point blank, ‘We’re doing a documentary on Nichelle Nichols, and here’s the pitch. During a 20 to 30 minute phone call, they explained to me what it was about.

It didn’t take me long at all to be 100% on board and realize how much of an important story it is to dedicate yourself and make sure we told it the right way so that we can share with the world. I knew about “Star Trek” and of course I knew Nichols, but I had no idea what she was doing. [for the astronaut program]. I was quite upset by this.

Space.com: When was the first time you became interested in “Star Trek”? Did you watch him when you were a kid?

Thompson: I was a “Star Wars” guy. I grew up living and breathing “Star Wars” and to this day I still avidly collect all action figures and make sure my kids are engrossed in them as well. But “Star Trek” for me was my dad watching “The Original Series” on a little black and white TV we had in the kitchen. I have also been exposed to the cinema.

“The Wrath of Khan” (1982) was the first “Star Trek” movie I saw, on a birthday party I went to when I was in sixth grade. So I was aware of “Star Trek” and loved the whole space, but it was “Star Wars” for me. [back then]. It wasn’t until I got this invitation to direct the movie that I really got into “Star Trek” deeply, and formed a whole new appreciation for everything “Star Trek”.

(Image credit: Paramount +)

Space.com: What kind of research were you trying to use to really tell the story you wanted to tell?

Thompson: Fortunately, when Nichols finished his mission [to recruit astronauts at NASA], she had to produce a final report, which turned out to be about 400 pages that we were able to put together. It was almost like having the encyclopedia of the world in your hands because everything was incorporated into this document.

This was really our guide to not only what topics to cover, but who she was with and where she was going with what she was doing when she was there. It really helped guide us, not only with our story, but you know who we were going to reach out to and talk to.

Space.com: How did you get these different interviews, especially with so many members of the Black Space community?

Thompson: It was organic. We focused on who was involved in the project, or who touched Nichelle along the way, and who was important to NASA. We were also looking to find out who represents or carries the torch for what she helped light at the time. Examples included [now-deceased Congress representative] John Lewis and civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump. Crump is one of our partners on the film; he came on board as an executive producer at roughly half of the production.

Former NASA astronaut Frederick D. Gregory in the Paramount + documentary “Woman on the Move: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Redesign of NASA”. (Image credit: Paramount +)

Space.com: Why did you include a mix of documentary clips and current footage when showing Nichols’ interviews about the campaign?

Thompson: We shot everything we needed from her for two and a half years, so we have a current version of her story. But then, doing a lot of our research, we discovered this amazing archival film from the University of Washington in St. Louis, and the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences did an interview with it in the 1990s. Then [we found] some clips of her from the 1970s.

Having all this material, what stood out was that she was telling her story so consistently, whether it was in the ’70s or’ 90s. So it was a good idea that we had to allow her to tell. [the story] from various chapters of his life and from various periods of their life. I really think it was an amazing idea and a creative approach to watch the story unfold.

Space.com: Much of the documentary appeared to end after the campaign ended, and the first astronauts it recruited have arrived. There was a little beyond, to say the end of the 1980s, but after that we didn’t talk much about the progression “Star Trek” and NASA in terms of diversity. How did you try to decide where it ends and the main topics you wanted to cover?

Thompson: There is so much about the story that we could go on telling. Recently she has slowed down a bit, obviously, due to her age and health, but she was literally so active until maybe last year. There is so much of his story that could have gone on. But as a filmmaker, when you know the main story you’re trying to sell, at some point you have to focus on that.

Our goal was to take this trip with her and show how she used her fame and “Star Trek” philosophy to literally make a change to the space program, and we appreciate that change. [to] this day. So we focused on its mission, then on the direct results of that mission, and that’s why we decided to contain it.

Space.com: What do you want audiences to really take away from this documentary when they watch it?

Thompson: I really want them to leave feeling inspired. I want them to leave full of energy and full of hope. I think most important of all, I really want anyone who sees it to realize that no matter who you are, whatever you do, you have the ability to make a difference in what you do and how you do it. [How can] you adjust your beliefs and how can you devote yourself to making changes in the world?

You don’t have to be a TV actress or an astronaut. You can be yourself and have an incredible impact on society. I would love to come to a place where we don’t have to identify someone by gender or race; instead, we are human beings with incredible talent, and we all bring something unique to accomplish.

