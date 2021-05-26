Seth Rogen thinks comedians should accept when their jokes get terribly old





Seth Rogen says not all jokes age well, and comedians should recognize when their own jokes no longer meet the mark of acceptability.

Actor, comedian and filmmaker Seth Rogen thinks comedians should accept it when their jokes get terribly old. The 39-year-old has met his share of big laughs and controversy over the years, but his brand of comedy has never been particularly petty. This is arguably one of the reasons Rogen has managed to stay relevant in recent years, unlike some comedians who have complained about the cancellation culture. To be fair, Rogen hasn’t focused on stand-up comedy in years. In 2019, during an episode of Jerry Seinfelds Comedians in the cars having a coffee, Rogen revealed he thought he wanted to be a stand-up comedian until he got to LA, where he watched stand-ups who really wanted to be professional comedians. Nevertheless, Rogens’ comedy found other avenues, namely blockbuster films like Superbad, express pineapple and It is the end,which he wrote with his creative partner Evan Goldberg. In recent years, however, there has been no shortage of established comedians like Seinfeld, Bill Burr and Dave Chappelle who have complained that canceling the crop ruins comedy and that if a joke makes people laugh. folks, then it’s no longer funny, no less. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Pam & Tommy True Story: Who Is Seth Rogen’s Character, Rand Gauthier During a recent appearance on Hello Great Britain(Going throughMediaite), Rogen said he believes comedians should accept it when a joke they told doesn’t age well. The idea may seem obvious to most, but it’s a potentially controversial opinion for some comedians and the fact that it’s from Rogen might upset some. Admit that jokes are not necessarily “built to last“And that some of these jokes can be found in previous films that he has made,” Rogen explained: There are some jokes that sure haven’t aged well, but I think that’s the nature of comedy. I think conceptually these movies sound good, and I think there’s a reason they lasted as long as people watch and still enjoy them today. Jokes aren’t necessarily made to last, when I see comedians complaining about this stuff, I don’t understand what they’re complaining about. And if you don’t think it’s terribly aged, say so. This statement marks further evidence of a career development for Rogens. Over the past decade, there has been a noticeable shift away from the kind of stoner-bro comedy that was originally its bread and butter. That’s not to say Rogens has abandoned his roots, but he has also publicly stated that he will not be working with James Franco at the moment and that their relationship has changed in light of the Francos’ allegations of sexual misconduct. It looks like Rogen is maturing as a celebrity, while actively working to make his work inclusive and respectful of all. At the same time, he knows he’s been a part of some projects that may not have lived up to those standards. While Seth RogenS recent remarks may not line with what some comedians think about the nature of comedy he got the right idea. Being a famous comedian doesn’t mean there isn’t an expiration date on the material, and especially in recent years there have been some significant moments that have changed the outlook on a variety of very serious issues. There is nothing wrong with respectful comedy, and Rogens’ thoughts on that will be greatly appreciated by many. Next: Was Seth Rogens’ Cell Phone Number On The Eric Andre Show Real? Source: Hello Great Britain (Going throughMediaite) The Eternalship and Technology Explained

About the Author Mike jones

(1364 Articles published)

Mike Jones is an author, screenwriter, world traveler and movie buff. His work has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, and he is also a Berlinale Talents alumnus. Movies have always moved him a lot and besides having seen the talented Mr. Ripley more times than any other living person, he maintains a damn healthy physical media collection. His favorite filmmakers are: Jordan Peele, David Lean, Alfred Hitchcock, Mike Leigh, Steven Spielberg, the Dardenne Brothers, Noah Baumbach, Michael Haneke, Barry Jenkins and Andrea Arnold. Often jet-lagged, Mike has already turned down an offer from some A-List celebrities to join them for a night of partying after a strange encounter at an airport. More from Mike Jones







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos