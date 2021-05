Cartoon Network sets release date for latest Bollywood show Dabangg

Make way for the most beloved and fearless super-cop “Chulbul Pandey” in a brand new animated avatar. Cartoon Network, a WarnerMedia children’s channel, to delight young fans in India with its latest action comedy ‘Dabangg – The Animated Series’ from May 31, daily at 12 noon. The WarnerMedia and Cosmos-Maya collaboration will be one of the first animated series to retain the original take on a popular Bollywood character rather than reinventing the star as a child. He joins the Cartoon Network line-up after the resounding success of other local comedies’Titoo – Har Jawaab Ka Sawaal Hu ‘,’ Smashing Simmba ‘and’ Lambu-G Tingu-G ‘ on the POGO companion channel. To mark the launch of this latest local IP, inspired by one of Bollywood’s most famous super-cop franchises, Cartoon Network is also launching a #ThankYouForBeingDabangg campaign. This unique initiative that celebrates India’s unstoppable cops, #ThankYouForBeingDabangg invites children across the country to express their gratitude through handwritten notes, videos and messages for our police forces and their incomparable efforts during the pandemic. Abhishek Dutta, South Asia Network Manager for Cartoon Network and POGO, said: “The kids and their families will love this! Our new animated action comedy is so much fun and stars the character Chulbul Pandey – the most eccentric cop in town. It has been great to work with Cosmos-Maya on another very promising project. “ He added: “Through the #ThankYouForBeingDabangg campaign, we also want to take this opportunity to recognize the constant efforts of the police force during the Covidpandemic. We encourage our fans and parents to participate in this initiative and show their gratitude. “ Arbaaz Khan, Dabangg film producer and Bollywood actor, said, “We’re excited to partner with Cartoon Network and Cosmos-Maya to bring kids their favorite action-packed Bollywood franchise in an animated avatar. Creating new narratives with Chulbul Pandey, whom the country has come to know and love, has been a real walk. We can’t wait for little fans and their parents to experience the animated version of the quirky and amazing Chulbul Pandey on Cartoon Network! “I am also extremely proud to be associated with #ThankYouForBeingDabangg, with Chulbul at the forefront of this Cartoon Network initiative, to celebrate the immense hard work, bravery and dedication of the Indian Police Force during this difficult time of the pandemic. “ Cartoon Network will also launch a high-impact 360-degree promotional campaign to promote ‘Dabangg – The Animated Series’ while generating maximum participation in the #ThankYouForBeingDabangg campaign. The channel collaborates with several digital partners such as leading parenting platform Momspresso, popular YouTube children’s sensation “ Aayu and Pihu Show, ” ABCD Dance Factory, along with other engaging social media and advertising activities. in the game. ‘Dabangg – The Animated Series’ is co-presented by Chocoliebe Eclairs and Cue Learn with associate sponsor Britannia Tiger Krunch.







