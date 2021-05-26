GameStop and AMC Entertainment take flight with the return of Meme Stock Rally

Memes stocks are back.

Shares of the companies that rocked the stock market and social media earlier this year rallied again this week, rewarding individual investors who have held their ground for months. GameStop Corp.

GME 15.82%

, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.,

AMC 19.20%

and Express Inc.

are all up more than 36% since the start of the week, pushing each stock to levels not seen in weeks or, in some cases, months.

The sudden surge is reminiscent of late January, when individual investors banded together to push the shares of companies once left to die by Wall Street to all-time highs. This week, though tamer by comparison, the Reddit forums, Discord discussion boards, and Twitter feeds also shed some light.

Similar to previous rallies among meme stocks throughout this year, no single or clear catalyst seemed to drive this week’s rally. Analysts said the jump was likely due to a cross-stream of factors that prompted individual traders to pile up. With cryptocurrencies losing a lot of their momentum this month, many non-professional traders have returned to the stock market in search of gains. Platforms such as the Reddits WallStreetBets forum have provided a source of continued enthusiasm for memes stocks in particular.

We’ve been seeing things on the sidelines for about a month, but it’s starting to gain strength, said Viraj Patel, macro-global strategist at Vanda Research.

VandaTrack data shows individual investors paid more than $ 22 million net into AMC on Tuesday, more than double the 2021 average daily net inflow of stocks of around $ 9 million. The company’s stock price traded above $ 19 on Wednesday afternoon, allowing it to potentially close above highs reached during the January stock market frenzy.

Individual investors believe stocks like AMC and GameStop can soar to the moon again. Many have spent months monitoring bearish positions in stocks, hoping to create a repeat of the frantic rise in stocks earlier this year. At its peak earlier this year, the GameStops share price climbed to $ 483 intraday, from less than $ 20 at the start of the year. It traded Wednesday afternoon at $ 240, up 15% on the day.

The January rally was caused, in part, by brief pressure. Investors bet against a company by borrowing shares and selling them, betting that they can buy them back later at a lower price. Short squeeze occurs when the price rises instead, forcing those with short positions to buy stocks to limit their losses, resulting in further gains in the stock price.

Even before January’s stock rally, hedge funds and other institutional investors had bet that stock prices of companies including GameStop would continue to decline. Instead, they were punished with heavy losses when stocks of memes started to rise.

Individual social media investors are hoping to catch institutional investors on the wrong side of the trade again. Short-term interest in AMC currently stands at nearly 21% of the free float of equities, according to data from S3 Partners, from a 2021 low of nearly 11% in March, but down from 28% achieved earlier this year. GameStops short interest stands at around 20%, up from over 140% in January.

The recent rise in stocks suggests that another short squeeze may be possible, particularly if short sellers lose their conviction or their losses increase, said Ihor Dusaniwsky, head of predictive analytics at S3 Partners. Already this week, investors who bet GameStop and AMC shares would fall have suffered larger than normal losses, he said. Those who had short positions on GameStop lost at least $ 692 million on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to data from S3 Partners. Short sellers who bet against AMC, meanwhile, lost at least $ 482 million over the same period.

Both stocks currently have very high shorted squeeze potential, Dusaniwsky said.

Still, some analysts doubt the social media momentum could boost stocks as strongly as it did earlier this year. Entries in meme stocks such as AMC also remain a fraction of those seen before.

The crowd will be disappointed with the potential returns. Mania takes a lot of momentum, said Peter Atwater, assistant professor of economics at the College of William & Mary. They can give it a try, but I’d be surprised if they can generate that kind of organic crowd behavior that they had before.

Another force behind the rise of GameStops could also be speculation that video game retailers foray into another booming area of ​​online speculation, the market for digital collectibles known as non-fungible tokens. or NFT. A subdomain for GameStop NFT recently appeared on the company’s website, fueling speculation that GameStop may offer its own suite of digital assets that users can buy and sell. GameStop did not immediately return requests for comment.

So-called NFTs have exploded in popularity this year, largely as a way to own digital collectibles such as artwork, music, and sporting events. These tokens accompany digital assets and live on the blockchain, a digital ledger that records who owns them, who created them, and other key information.

NFTs have become popular in video games to allow gamers to own buildings, avatars, or game props, rather than essentially renting them from a platform. Gamers are hoping that the items they purchase can be used across multiple gaming platforms, rather than just one.

Write to Caitlin McCabe at [email protected] and Caitlin Ostroff at [email protected]