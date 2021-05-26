Wonder Womans Ares actor had no idea him in the Snyder Cut justice league





David Thewlis shares his baffled reaction to learning that his villainous Wonder Woman Ares is included in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

David Thewlis, who played God of War Ares in 2017Wonder woman, I just found out that his DC villain is inJustice League by Zack Snyder.In March, after years of passionate fan campaigns, the famous Snyder Cut ofJustice League was eventually released. The 4-hour movie, available to stream on HBO Max, is director Zack Snyder’s full take on the DCEU movie. Snyder chose to leave the originalJustice League due to a family tragedy, and the resulting theatrical cut changed much of what he had planned. With the official Snyder Cut, the director was able to restore all the scenes and storylines he had planned years ago. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. This includes an extended flashback scene about the first time DC Comics’ mighty villain Darkseid (Ray Porter) attempted to invade Earth in search of the anti-life equation. In the theaterJustice League, the scene was quick, did not involve Darkseid, and contained little blood. The longer, bloodier version of Snyder reveals how all of Earth’s armies – including Greek gods like Ares and Zeus – united to repel Darkseid. Ares dealt a devastating blow to Darkseid, who withdrew shortly thereafter. Related: Why Wonder Woman Wasn’t Darkseid’s Biggest Threat After Killing Ares Although her face is only seen brieflyJustice League, it is in fact Thewlis who plays Ares in the film. However, no one told the actor, as Thewlis only found out about his role as Snyder Cut last week. Thewlis shared a picture of him inJustice Leagueon social media and explained in the caption, “I would just like to say I have no recollection of this – I guess it was before the lockdown“He added,”I don’t know these gentlemen and I don’t know why my left arm is so small. Anyone with further information, please introduce yourself. “You can see his full article below. Ares also factored in the shorter flashback streak in the theater.Justice League, although his role is much smaller and never really showed his face. As for the actual filming of this sequence, Thewlis really did not participate in it. His likeness was added via CGI, with a stuntman instead living in his role on set. For this reason, it is actually not surprising that Thewlis had no idea that he would beJustice League. It’s funny and a little strange that no one thought to tell him until recently. Thewlis will soon have his chance in another heavy CGI blockbuster, as he will appear in the long-awaited James Cameron film.Avatar 3. Previously best known for his role as Remus Lupine in theHarry potter films, Thewlis has appeared in a number of franchises. His time in the DCEU may be short overall, but he also at least lasted longer than he thought. Ares entered one last scene Justice League, and now Thewlis is finally up to date on the matter. More: Justice League: Every Old God Who Helped Defeat Darkseid Source: David Thewlis/ Instagram Evil Dead 4 will be released on HBO Max

About the Author Rachel Labonte

(2075 Articles published)

Rachel LaBonte is a Screen Rant news, feature and film review writer with a deep passion for film and television. A graduate of Emerson College, she specialized in media arts production while specializing in screenwriting. She has been a writer since high school when she realized she was pretty good at it and joined as many entertainment clubs as possible while in college. Most notably, she wrote for Emerson’s website, Emertainment Monthly, and one of her film reviews won an Evvy (Emerson’s Student Award) for best review. Her deep love of movies led her to work in a movie theater for five years, which she loved despite angry customers. An avid reader who constantly buys books before reading the ones she already owns, Rachel is a huge fan of superheroes (especially of the Marvel variety) and wizards and will likely never be able to catch up with all of the movies. / TV shows she longs for. Look. More from Rachel Labonte







