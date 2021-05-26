Batman 89 cover features both faces of Billy Dee Williams





This summer, Batman ’89 # 1 features a cover variant that finally turns Billy Dee Williams’ Harvey Dent into the sinister Two-Face.

Cover of the Jerry Ordway variant for Sam Hamm and Joe Quinones’Batman ’89 # 1 finally turns Billy Dee Williams’ Harvey Dent into the villainous Two-Face. The cover shows Batman swinging from a Gotham City building in the dead of night as the Bat signal shines brightly. In the background, however, is Two-Face, with the likeness of Williams. RELATED: Batman ’89: Everywhere Tim Burton’s Dark Knight Appeared After The Movie Williams portrayed Gotham City District Attorney Harvey Dent in Tim Burton’s 1989Batman movie. However, while he was intended to return in the sequel and ultimately transform into Two-Face, he was replaced inBatman Returns by Max Shreck by Christopher Walken. Two sideswould have eventually appearing in the Quadrilogy, although played by Tommy Lee Jones in the 1995 Joel Schumacher filmBatman forever. As for Williams, he would finally get the chance to represent Two-Face in 2017The LEGO Batman Movie. BATMAN 89 # 1 SAM HAMM story

Pencils by JOE QUINONES

Inks by JOE QUINONES

Cover by JOE QUINONES

ON SALE 8/10/21

Price: $ 3.99 | 32 pages | FC | DC

OPEN CARD STOCK ORDER JERRY ORDWAY Variant Price: US $ 4.99

1:25 Design variant by JOE QUINONES Price: US $ 4.99

TEAM VARIANT by KEN TAYLOR / TAURIN CLARKE Price: US $ 4.99

Return to the Gotham of Tim Burtons in the classic Batman movies! Batman 89 enlists screenwriter Sam Hamm (Batman, Batman Returns) and artist Joe Quinones (Dial H for Hero) to shoot a number of threads left hanging by the prolific director. Gotham is torn in two as citizens dressed as Batman and the Joker fight through the streets. As DA Harvey Dent tries to keep the city together, he targets the only problem tearing it apart: BATMAN! And hell help Bruce Waynes take down the Dark Knight! RELATED: Batman 89 Artist Shares Michael Keaton’s Appropriate Bat-Tastic Ab Workout The first digital chapters of Batman ’89, by Sam Hamm and Joe Quinones, on sale July 27 from DC. The print version of Issue 1 goes on sale August 10. Source: DC Captain America’s Juggernaut Vs. Shield: What Happens When They Collide?

About the Author Jon Arvedon

(2390 Articles published)

Jon Arvedon is the senior editor of CBR and started working for the site in 2017. He has been an avid superhero fan from a young age, although it wasn’t until much later in life that ‘he eventually started venturing into the comics that made him characters so popular in the first place. Nonetheless, he immediately developed a strong passion for the medium and began to aggressively expand his knowledge, using any downtime from his old office job to navigate the depths of Marvel Unlimited, comiXology and the wiki page. occasional to help fill in the gaps. His love of comics is matched only by his love for Star Wars. If you want, you can follow Jon on Twitter at @JonArvedon. More from Jon Arvedon







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos