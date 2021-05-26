Kellie Bright’s real life in EastEnders with her actor husband and the 7-year age gap that nearly separated them

EastEnders fans know actress Kellie Bright as the iconic Linda Carter.

A mainstay of Walford, Lindas’ life in the square has been anything but calm, from her murder charge to her troubled relationship with Mick, played by Danny Dyer.

Kellies’ real life has – thankfully – nothing to do with that of her character, with an idyllic home with two sons, Freddy and Gene.

Kelly, 44, married her husband Paul Stocker in Cornwall in 2014.

Kellie once spoke about the age gap of seven-year-old couples and their plans to start a family.







(Image: ITV)



She said OKAY! Magazine: “Reality came out. I was 31 and wanted to have children, and Paul was 24 and didn’t do it at the time. I felt it wasn’t fair to Paul, I feared that he is angry with me. “

Despite fears, the couple triumphed and married in 2014 after welcoming their first son Freddy three years earlier.

Paul has had a varied acting career, even appearing in some British soap operas.

Paul once appeared as a cop in EastEnders growling Bobby Beale for killing his sister – just another day in the square, eh?

He also had a role in Atonement, along with Keira Knightley and James McAvoy, as well as two other well-known soaps – Casualty and Doctors.

Kellie opened up about her difficulties getting pregnant the second time around.

Speaking to the Mirror, Paul explained: It has taken us ages.

Kellie added, “I think Strictly helped us,” she said after getting pregnant again, “because it distracted attention from trying and the fact that I was almost 40 years old.







(Image: BBC)



Kellie was a Strictly Come Dancing finalist in her thirteenth series in 2015.

Kellie continued, “We had been trying for over a year and I knew I was not getting any younger – but here we are, pregnant and I have to wait until November 26.”

The star added, “With Freddy, we were on the childbirth front.

“I wanted it to be as natural as possible and planned a hypnobirth in a birthing pool. But it all happened out the window because I had to be induced and had preeclampsia.

“This time, I’m just going to go with the flow.”

The EastEnders star also recalled her job which almost led to her giving birth in the car.





“I was so uncomfortable in the car and the contractions were coming on pretty quickly at that point,” she recalls.

“But of course it was school time so we got stuck in traffic. When we got to the hospital a midwife could see that I was in permanent labor and Took me straight to a delivery room. About 20 minutes after we arrived at 9 am, my waters broke! “

Kellie and Paul are expecting their third baby in August 2021 after conceiving through IVF.