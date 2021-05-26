School of Rock drummer Kevin Clark hit and killed by driver while riding his bike in Chicago

Kevin Clark, a Chicago musician famous for playing drummer Freddy Spazzy McGee Jones in the movie School of Rock, was hit and killed by a driver early Wednesday while riding his bike in the Avondale neighborhood.

Clark, 32, was struck by a Hyundai Sonata at around 1:20 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Western Avenue, police said.

Paramedics found him at Logan Boulevard and took him to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m., according to Chicago Fire Department and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. .

The driver of the car that hit her, a 20-year-old woman, received citations, police said.

Clark lived in Lake View East and had performed in several groups, including his most recent project, Jess Bess and the Intentions, which had his first live show on Saturday, according to his mother Allison Clark.

They were incredibly fantastic and they would have gone somewhere, Clark said.

Kevin Clark grew up in Highland Park and started playing drums at age 3, hitting basement pots, his mother said.

He’s just raw talent. He has a heart of gold, Clark said.

At age 12, Clark landed a role in the 2003 hit School of Rock with Jack Black. Clark played a straightforward kid who was the drummer for the band.

Clarks’ mother recalled that he had no acting experience, but enjoyed the experience after a friend brought him to the auditions. He just shone, Clark says of his son. He took it right away, but he never really acted afterwards.

She remembered how her son had learned he’d gotten the part before she did. A few weeks after the auditions, they were picking up pizza and she left Clark in the car for a while. When she returned he asked her: Do you want to go to New York?

He said he had the part and I asked him how he knew. And he put the area code on the phone, she said.

Although he may not have continued to perform, the music stuck in his blood.

He was motivated and loved to write songs, said Rob Goldberg, Clarks’ roommate and Robbie Gold’s teammate. He loved taking the guitar off the wall and doing a funny song.

The couple met in high school and performed Nirvana and Green Day together, Goldberg said. As adults, they played concerts at Stanleys, Taste of Chicago, and House of Blues.

It was great working with Kevin, Goldberg said, adding that he was shocked to learn of the death of his five-year-old roommate.

Goldberg was unsure why Clark was biking in Avondale when he was hit, but he said Clark had several friends on the Northwest Side.

Clarks’ past projects have included Dreadwolf and Funk it Lets Jam. Clark was also a shift manager at Starbucks at Irving and Clark, and had taught music at a rock school in Libertyville, his mother said.

A memorial was scheduled for Wednesday evening at the Wooden Nickel in Highwood.