Boys Planet Vought pop-up restaurant is coming to Hollywood

The drive-thru restaurant will only be open for a few days.



The boys becomes a reality, as Amazon brings Planet Vaught to Hollywood this summer at a pop-up restaurant that replicates the popular restaurant seen in the gritty superhero series. Dubbed a Drive-Through Restaurant, the limited-time event opens June 4-6 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Amazon promises that every effort has been put into this pop-up, revealing that every little detail is not only true to the TV series, but also facilitates a fan-specific storyline to experience for the first time. People will need to stay in their cars in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, but it still seems like Amazon is doing everything possible to ensure this is a one-of-a-kind ‘evil’ event. Image via Amazon RELATED: ‘The Boys’ Season 3: First Look at Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy Revealed by Eric Kripke Those who know The boys will not only instantly recognize Planet Vaught’s name, but its importance to world-building in the series. In a familiar reality where capitalism has infected all facets of the superhero industry, the Vaught company exploits its heroes for maximum profit. Reflecting the boom in modern superhero movies, films around the world featuring these heroes are common and the evil society capitalizes more by opening branded food businesses, much like what people experience in the parks of attractions. The restaurant itself also plays a pivotal role in one particular scene in the last part of Season 2. It’s safe to say that fans can expect to see many similarities when they dine in the real-life version of the restaurant. . While fans dine at the event, Amazon is working hard to get the third season to take place in Toronto, Canada. The main cast returns, while Jensen ackles joins the series as Soldier Boy, an infamous comic book superhero that’s sure to shake up the adaptation in a big, possibly disturbing way. Showrunner Eric Kripke has already teased the highly anticipated storyline “Herogasm” will be adapted for the small screen, but don’t worry, the content in this story won’t be part of the fan experience that takes place in Hollywood. Amazon has yet to provide an official release date for Season 3, but viewers can watch The boys Seasons 1-2 now on Amazon Prime. Reserve your seat at the Planet Vaught pop-up restaurant here. KEEP READING: Boy Star Laz Alonso Says Season 3 Won’t Just Be Darker – It Will Literally Be 3 Times Bloodier Than Season 2 ‘

