Jason Isbell and Amythyst Kiah lead the nominations





The Americana Music Association honors songwriting legends, root word borers, and newcomers sharing essential stories with nominations for the 2021 Americana Awards and Honors. The Nashville-based organization unveiled the nominees on Wednesday for the upcoming show, slated for September in Nashville. Singer-songwriters Jason Isbell and Amythyst Kiah lead with three nominations, followed by Valerie June, Allison Russell and Brandi Carlile, respectively, with two. After a year derailed by COVID-19, Americana Honors & Awards returns on September 22 to the Ryman Auditorium, as part of a week-long AmericanaFest. The association hosted an in-person nomination event at the National Museum of African American Music that featured performances from June, Allison Russell and Keb ‘Mo’ with Old Crow Medicine Show, as well as remarks from the Mayor of Nashville, John Cooper. Following the release of his 2020 album “Reunions”, Isbell tops the nominations with Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year Nods. Isbell, a staple of the Americana Awards, has already been voted Artist of the Year in 2014 and Album of the Year in 2018, 2016 and 2014. Isbell joins a 2021 Artist of the Year nomination class that includes Margo Price, Kathleen Edwards, Billy Strings and 2019 winner Brandi Carlile, who also won a Duo / Group of the Year for country outfit The Highwomen. Amythyst Kiah, from eastern Tennessee, was voted Emerging Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, the latter for her 2021 performance of the essential single “Black Myself”. Kiah also won a Duo / Group of the Year nomination as a member of Our Native Daughters, a supergroup also starring Russell, Leyla McCalla and Rhiannon Giddens ,. Tennessee Root Artists Valerie June won two nominations, for Album of the Year and Song of the Year for her work on her sprawling spring release “The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers”. For the second year in a row, Americana godfather John Prine received a posthumous nod. “I Remember Everything”, the last track recorded by Prine, is in competition for song of the year alongside Kiah, Isbell (“Dreamsicle”), June and Carla Thomas (“Call Me A Fool”) and Tyler Childers (“Long Violent History”). Sturgill Simpson’s 2020 bluegrass collection “Cuttin ‘Grass Vol.1” is competing for Album of the Year, a category he won in 2017. Sarah Jarosz releases World On The Ground, Steve Earle records “JT “an outing celebrating her late son Justin Townes Earle rounding out the album of the year selections. The Americana Music Association recognizes nominees for music broadcast between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. The AmericanaFest returns from September 21 to 25 in Nashville. Find more information onamericanamusic.org. Nominated for the 2021 Americana Awards and Honors Artist of the year Brandi carlile

Kathleen edwards

Jason isbell

Margo Price

Billy Strings Album of the year Cuttin ‘Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson, produced by David Ferguson & Sturgill Simpson

JT, Steve Earle & The Dukes, produced by Steve Earle

The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers, Valerie June, produced by Valerie June, Ben Rice and Jack Splash

Reunions, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, produced by Dave Cobb

World On The Ground, Sarah Jarosz, produced by John Leventhal Song of the year “Black Myself”, Amythyst Kiah, written by Amythyst Kiah

“Call Me A Fool”, Valerie June ft. Carla Thomas, Written by Valerie June

“Dreamsicle”, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, written by Jason Isbell

“I Remember Everything,” John Prine, written by Pat McLaughlin and John Prine

“Long Violent Story,” Tyler Childers, Written by Tyler Childers Duo / Group of the year Black pumas

The Highwomen

Our Indigenous Girls

The war and the treaty

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings Emerging act of the year Charley crockett

Amythyst Kiah

Joy Oladokun

Allison russell

Waxahatchee Instrumentalist of the year Megan Coleman

Robbie crowell

Ray jacildo

Philip towns

Kristin weber

