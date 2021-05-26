Tencent acquired 3.8% stake in Remedy Entertainment





The transaction is in line with Tencent’s goals to expand beyond China. Accendo Capital sold 500,000 shares of Remedy Entertainment to Tencent Holdings, equivalent to a 3.8% stake in the company. Following this transaction, Accendo Capital still holds around 1.8 million shares at 14.0% of Remedy’s capital. This transaction is not related to any ongoing internal business activities within Remedy. “This is a financial market transaction between Accendo Capital and Tencent, and is unrelated to Remedy’s business activities,” Tero Virtala, CEO of Remedy Entertainment explained in the ad. “We are naturally aware that Tencent has extensive expertise in the industry, so we are honored by their interest in Remedy and happy to welcome Tencent as a new shareholder.” Remedy Entertainment has been very successful in recent years. More recently, the developer shipped Control, launched in 2019. In 2020, the studio had the most successful year in its history, with revenue rising 30% to 41.1 million euros ($ 53.8 million). This strong increase in revenues is mainly attributed to the success of Control, which sold better in November 2020 than any previous month – an unusual case since most games sell fastest in their first month on the market. Control has now sold over 2 million copies worldwide, despite a slower start around its launch. This makes it one of the most successful new IPs for Remedy, alongside Max Payne. Control is yet another example of a significant abandonment of physical sales. In 2019, 40% of its sales were physical and in 2020 that number has fallen to just 10%. Remedy’s success in recent years has undoubtedly contributed to Tencent’s interest in the company. “Tencent has been following the progress of Remedy Entertainment for a while and is impressed with what the talented team at Remedy has accomplished,” said Bo Wang, corporate vice president of Tencent. “Tencent welcomes this opportunity to become a long-term shareholder of Remedy and we look forward to using our industry knowledge to support Remedy in the future.” News of the transaction comes after Tencent expressed interest in expanding beyond China. As Recently covered GameDaily, Tencent has already closed 51 game deals in 2021 so far, and there is still a long way to go. Tencent’s stake in Remedy Entertainment appears to be in line with its goals of expanding beyond China. According to Daniel Ahmad, analyst at Niko Partners, Tencent wants half of all its players to be overseas, and the recent stake in Remedy is a step in that direction. For more items like this direct to your inbox, please subscribe to GameDailyBiz Digest! Joseph loves Nintendo and horror games. When he’s not writing about video games, he’s usually found petting his cats and listening to Progressive Metal (sometimes simultaneously). He thinks Meshuggah is tight. Twitter: @JosephYaden / * = $ comments; * /?>







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos