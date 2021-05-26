Johnny Knoxville looks back on two decades of ‘Jackass’





With the fourth and final “Jackass” movie set to hit theaters this fall, Johnny Knoxville, 50, sat down with GQ writer Sam Schube to reflect on two decades of nut shots, fractured bones, and direct bullies (yes, bulls), the most recent of which, recorded for the new film, left Knoxville with broken ribs and a concussion, among other injuries. For his part, Knoxville seemed quite unfazed by his accumulated hospital visits. “All things considered, I walked into this interview alone and eat like a big boy. I’m pretty happy,” he told Schube. As well as capturing Knoxville’s surprisingly gentle personality, Schube manages to perfectly place “Jackass” in its larger cultural context, writing: It was easy at the time to describe Jackass’ entertainment as the lowest common denominator, a weak nadir in the race to the bottom of television. Over time, however, it became clear that the show was set at the intersection of a number of ancient American traditions. If you squint you can see traces of Buster Keaton and the Three Stooges. … They had only managed to film 24 episodes and one special, but MTV was recycling the material endlessly. (For 10 years, Knoxville said.) Despite its brevity, the show was able to graze on, if not predict, a number of emerging cultural trends. This has helped accelerate MTV’s shift to reality-based content. Hollywood started spending money on Old School, Step Brothers, The Hangoverabout movies about stunted, self-destructive men. Platforms like YouTube, Vine, and TikTok, which would build billion dollar businesses on top of clips of people doing dumb things, were years away. But perhaps the most interesting thing Jackass revealed was that the very nature of fame was changing early in America. When Kim Kardashian was barely out of high school, men like Knoxville and Steve-O and Bam Margera and Chris Pontius proved that you can become famous by doing whatever it takes to grab public attention. Steve-O and Pontius had their own show, Wildboyz, an inflected version of nature on Jackass, while Margera had one too, focusing on her attempts to terrorize her friends in suburban Pennsylvania. All of them had come honestly by their fame taking as much abuse as they could take and hoping people would like it. Read the full profile here at GQ.

