Voice actor Sonic the Hedgehog announces surprise return to role four months after leaving • Eurogamer.net

Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor Roger Craig Smith surprised fans by announcing that he will be voicing the iconic character again, four months after Sega confirmed his departure.

Smith – whose other notable video game roles have included Ezio Auditore da Firenze in the Assassin’s Creed series, Chris Redfield in the Resident Evil series, Batman in Batman: Arkham Oranges, and Mirage in Apex Legends – had voiced Sonic since 2010, loaning out even his vocal talents to the character of the Wreck-it-Ralph films.

However, in January, Smith tweeted, “Welp, 10 years old has been an amazing race. Heading to new areas!”, Beside the image of a broken blue heart. Sega confirmed later which fans had already suspected, announcing Smith’s departure from the role of Sonic.

I cannot fully express my gratitude for the @sonic_hedgehog crew and community. I hope to honor your support and passion as I am officially back #Sonic the hedgehog in games. I can’t wait for you to see what we have in store! THANK YOU … from the bottom of my blue heart.? pic.twitter.com/KOLi2MJnUi – Roger Craig Smith (@RogerCraigSmith) May 26, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Now, however, just four months later, Smith unexpectedly announced his return. “I cannot fully express my gratitude for the @sonic_hedgehog team and community,” he said. written on twitter, “I hope to honor your support and passion as I am officially back in the games.”

It’s unclear exactly what prompted the U-turn, but it looks like Smith – with his big blue heart now fixed – will be Sonic’s video game voice for the foreseeable future.

25 Sonic Mania Easter Eggs You May Have Missed

As for Sonic mainstays Colleen O’Shaughnessey and Cindy Robinson, who voiced Tails and Amy Rose respectively – and who also suggested they were given the shot alongside Smith – it’s unclear whether they’ll pick up as well. their roles.

Of course, all of this Sonic the Hedgehog excitement comes just a day before Sega’s Sonic-themed 30th anniversary live stream, which promises a first look at several “projects, partnerships and events” to come. Maybe we’ll hear more from Smith and friends then.