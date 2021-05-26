Foo Fighters, Rage Against The Machine on Boston Calling poster





Don’t worry, Boston music fans, Boston Calling got Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine for the 2022 rendition of its three-day music festival. The two groups were initially expected to exceed the bill in 2020 before the forced cancellation of the pandemic. Organizers also had to cancel the 2021 edition. In an announcement made today, Boston Calling announced the return of the festival to Harvard Sports Complex in Allston for Memorial Day weekend in 2022, May 27-29. . We couldn’t be happier to come back in 2022 and have a full-scale festival with two of the world’s most famous rock bands headlining. We’ve spent the last year working on a festival that our fans can really expect, and we were so excited to share more news and surprises as we approach next year, said Brian Appel, co -Founder and CEO of Boston Calling Events LLC. The two globally iconic rock groups will join a lineup of more than 60 artists, including an additional headliner, all of which will be shared in the coming months. A limited number of 3-day early bird tickets are on sale now at www.bostoncalling.com. Boston Calling once again promises an exceptional experience, from its iconic blend of musical performances to its commitment to presenting new forms of entertainment and a diverse range of food and drink offerings. In 2022, the festival will expand its offer to VIP and Platinum levels. A brand new VIP lounge will become an oasis within the festival with full bars and unique amenities. Fans can also look forward to new and improved viewing areas in the VIP and Platinum sections, including a new double-decker VIP experience featuring spectacular views of the Red Stage and Green Stage, and a viewing platform. Expanded viewing in the Platinum section where food prepared by some of Bostons best chefs will be served throughout the day. Platinum pass holders will also have access to a full bar at a special price offering quality beer, fine wines and craft cocktails; a suite of daily gifts with free products; and one free parking pass for each day (3-day pass holders only). More information about the VIP and Platinum Festival experiences can be found on the Boston Callings website. More information on this will be shared in the months leading up to the festival. A limited number of 3-day general admission tickets for early birds ($ 299.99), 3-day VIP tickets ($ 799.99) and 3-day Platinum tickets ($ 1,599.99) are on sale now at www.bostoncalling.com. A special limited pack of 2 tickets for the 3-day GA early bird ($ 549.99) is also available. This early bird registration period will offer the lowest price for 3-day tickets for Boston Calling 2022. Visitwww.bostoncalling.com.

