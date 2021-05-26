



Luke Coffee’s credits include an appearance on the hit TV show “Friday Night Lights”.

WASHINGTON A professional actor, director and film producer pleaded not guilty this week to a 10-count federal indictment alleging assaulting DC police officers with a crutch during the Capitol Riot. Luke Coffee was arrested in Dallas on February 25 and arraigned on Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The actor is charged with assault on the police, violent entry and civil unrest. In the impeachment documents, prosecutors allege that Coffee was in the midst of the violent crowd on the steps of the entrance to the Lower Terrace tunnel as the rioters brutally dragged, beat and police Michael Fanone. Coffee is not charged with assaulting Fanone in particular, but court documents allege Coffee can be seen in video grabbing a crutch which investigators say is the same crutch used by rioters to attack MPD agents. and USCP. The impeachment documents indicate that investigators further observed that Coffee took this crutch and held it over his head. At first, Coffee turned around and faced the mob of rioters, then approached the line of police with the crutch still above his head. Coffee is accused of lowering the crutch to push it into the line of MPD and Capitol Hill officers, which can be seen on the police corps camera according to the Department of Justice. Prosecutors say body-worn camera video also shows that after Coffee was kicked out of police, the Texas man charged officers while holding the crutch more aggressively. Based on the footage, investigators allege that Coffee “intended to use the crutch more as a blunt object weapon by positioning the crutch directly up the officer’s chest / head. The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) lists acting credits for Coffee dating back to 2004. In 2011, IMDb claims that Coffee played a small role in an episode of the long-running television series Friday Night Lights. “He appeared in the REELZ Murder Made Me Famous documentary series in 2017. He is also listed with five producer credits, three director credits and two writing credits. During the arraignment of Coffees, a pre-state worker told U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras that the 41-year-old actor, currently housebound, had asked to leave his home to work on projects at his Dallas-based film production house. Coffee productions. But preliminary services said Coffee has yet to provide documentation proving its employment there, and an internet search lists Coffee Productions as permanently closed, although a phone number registered with the company remains. active. Messages left on that phone number, which contained a voice recording of someone identifying themselves as Luke Coffee, and the attorney appointed as the actor’s defense attorney, were not immediately returned. We are tracking all arrests, charges and investigations into the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill. Subscribe to our Capitol Breach Newsletter here to never miss an update.

