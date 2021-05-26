Kim Kardashians Mobile Game Deletes Harry and Meghan Event





Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Getty Images Photos Did the queen call the director? An event in the mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood starring Prince Aston and his wife, former Hollywood actress Bianca Barnes, deciding to leave the royal family, has apparently been pulled from the mobile game after developer Glu Mobile received negative feedback. (A quick Twitter search reveals very little of this supposed reaction, but take their word for it.) The Royal Runaways event featured clear references to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, including a revealing TV interview (hosted not by Oprah , but by the player’s avatar) and an awkward dinner with a classy silver-haired queen who accuses her grandson of being selfish and irresponsible. Page six reports that Kardashian was unaware of the event and immediately took action to ensure it was removed. It’s unclear what dismantled means in this context, as Royal Runaways was a weekly event that has already ended. Vulture contacted Glu Mobile for clarification. This is not the first time that Kim Kardashian: Hollywood has, uh, borrowed from real people and events. Some of Kim K’s famous friends and family members like Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Karl Lagerfeld and Erika Jayne are portrayed in the game, while other characters are clear imitations of real people, such as a famous director who looks a lot like Martin Scorsese or an intimidating fashion bigwig with Anna Wintours’ signature blunt bob and giant sunglasses. Other in-game events made fun of the Kardashians themselves, like when Kim tells you she’s sad about losing earrings, referencing the iconic keeping up with the Kardashians moment when Kim drops a diamond in the ocean. If only the Queen had the same ability to laugh at herself as Kim Kardashian.

