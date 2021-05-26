Entertainment
Movie Review – The Hollywood Reporter
Last year, two strong and divergent films told stories of adolescent girls forced to bypass a cruel lack of access to reproductive health services. Never Rarely Sometimes AlwaysEliza Hittman’s artful and understated drama followed a 17-year-old teenage girl and her cousin from rural Pennsylvania to New York City as they sought an abortion for the first. A few months later, Not pregnant, a boisterous comedy directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, chronicled the adventures of two friends on a similar mission.
As the newest addition to the ever-evolving subgenre, Plan B risked becoming a tired repetition of its predecessors. But thanks to assured leadership and Natalie Morales’ knockout performances by both pilots, this fiery and moving Hulu original decisively avoids that fate: Plan B begins as a classic teenage comedy that, over the course of about two hours, stands out as an empathetic, quick-witted portrayal of how two friends grow up together.
Plan B
The bottom line
A quick-witted, empathetic buddy comedy.
Like most buddy comedies, Sunny (Kuhoo Verma) and Lupe (Victoria Moroles) couldn’t be more different. Sunny – very shy and incredibly intelligent – is desperate to escape the watchful eye of her Indian mother and have sex with her crush. Lupe, more spirited and more rebellious, spends her time entertaining a series of lovers and avoiding the pleas of her religious Mexican father to dress – to paraphrase him – less ridiculously. The two bond over the idea of being outcasts at their predominantly white high school in South Dakota.
The first scenes, which take place in the locker rooms, gym, classrooms and halls of the said institution, effectively establish the dynamics of Sunny and Lupe. Sunny bemoans her lack of sexual experience, as Lupe swings between playfully mocking her and assuring her that her time will come soon. Their hilarious conversations, dripping with sarcasm and interpreted with bland ease, are sometimes interrupted by supporting characters who brilliantly enjoy their time on screen – most notably, mean girl Megan (Gus Birney) lamenting Lupe’s armpit hair. and Kyle (Mason Cook), an infuriating Christian boy, trying to impress the two friends with his magic tricks.
When Megan’s party is called off (because her father accidentally shot himself in the foot), Lupe offers Sunny’s house for an impromptu Friday night rave (Sunny’s mother is out of town for the weekends). -end). The plan is simple, really: put Sunny and her equally shy but predictably more popular crush, Hunter (Michael Provost), in one place so the two can finally connect.
Of course, that’s not what ends up happening. Hunter leaves the party early to drive a dangerously drunk Megan home, and the disappointed Sunny has sex with Kyle instead. The next morning, the used condom falls out of her vagina, and panicked Sunny and Lupe rush to the drugstore to buy Plan B. The over-the-counter pharmacist refuses to sell them the pill, citing a ridiculous but real South Dakota. legal clause that allows providers to deny minors access to contraceptive pills if this goes against their own morals.
Plan BThe charm deepens when Sunny and Lupe embark on a three-hour drive to family planning in another town. Prathiksha Srinivasan and Joshua Levy’s sharp script is enhanced by the natural chemistry of Verma and Moroles, with the actresses feeding off each other’s energy and adding texture to their characters through lively facial expressions. In a particularly fine sequence, Sunny and Lupe navigate the freeway, listening to a catchy and low-key Christian trap song with a chorus that repeats the phrase “do everything for Jesus”. Lupe, whose father is a pastor, looks shyly at Sunny, trying to gauge his reaction. They sit in silence until Sunny admits, “It’s pretty good,” and Lupe relaxes, confessing that she secretly likes the song. “Who are you?” Sunny responds half-jokingly. It’s a sweet exchange that reflects a special kind of experience within close friendships: that moment when, reaching a new level of comfort, you shamelessly reveal a hidden part of yourself.
Over the course of the film, Sunny and Lupe’s road adventures get more and more bizarre, but even the most tired genre tropes feel fresh when filtered through these two tracks. It’s also worth noting that the fact that Plan B must be taken within 72 hours (with the first 24 being optimal) increases the narrative stakes of the film. As they travel through South Dakota, the duo find themselves in dire straits – including one in which they argue over who will give a drug dealer a blowjob in exchange for fake IDs – who naturally test the strength of their friendship. These situations also produce some surprisingly introspective moments that enrich our understanding of Sunny and Lupe, giving them personality and dimension beyond the fact that they are both daughters of immigrants.
Plan B is by no means a fully cohesive film – the second half suffers from an uneven pace, and some of Sunny and Lupe’s breakouts feel undeserved given their mutual admiration – but it does take its subjects seriously and gives teenage girls of color a license to have fun and make mistakes. In the wake of his well-received film at the Berlinale Language course, this delightful feature confirms Morales as a director to watch.
