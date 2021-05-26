Music Weekend: Umphrey’s McGee, Micro Movement, Michigan Rattlers, more … | Culture & Leisure

Jam group favorite Umphrey’s McGee is coming to town for two shows, Friday and Saturday, May 28 and 29, at the Crofoot Festival Grounds in Pontiac Municipal Parking Lot 9. Doors open at 6 p.m. for both, with tickets starting at $ 200 per group of four. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Call 248-858-9333 or visit thecrofoot.com. For an interview with the visiting group theoaklandpress.com/entertainment

More events (all subject to change):

Live and in person:

• In lieu of this year’s Movement Festival at Hart Plaza, Micro Movement Weekend features four dozen free performances Friday through Monday, May 28-31, at three locations in Detroit: TV Lounge, 2548 Grand River Blvd .; Magic Stick Alley Bridge, 4120 Woodward Ave .; and Spot Lite Detroit, 2905 rue Beaufait. Attendance will be limited and masks required, but shows will be broadcast via paxahau.tv for those who cannot enter. Visit paxahau.com for more details.

• The Outfit plays bluegrass and roots music at 7:00 pm for the Parliament Hall Tent Series at Otus Supply, 345 E. Nine Mile Road, Ferndale; 248-291-6160 or otussupply.com.

• Nashville singer-songwriter Lisa Mary opens the Friday night live music series at 7:00 pm on May 28 at Milford’s Center Street Park. More details via huronvalleyarts.org.

• Cadieux Café’s mussel beach hosts a full weekend of shows, starting with Supercrunch! Friday May 28, Motor City Josh and the Big Three on Saturday May 29 and the Michigan Rattlers, down from Petoskey, Sunday and Monday May 30-31. Doors at 7 p.m. for all, 4300, chemin Cadieux, Détroit, 313-882-8560 or cadieuxcafe.com.

• The Nightmare honors Alice Cooper on Friday May 28, doors at 7 p.m. at Token Lounge, 28949 Joy Road, Westland, 734-513-5030 or tokenlonge.com.

• Local hard rock quartet Fallen Stronger celebrates releasing their new CD on Saturday, May 29, doors 6 p.m. at Diesel Concert Lounge, 33152 23 Mile Road, Chesterfield Township, 586-933-3503 or dieselconcerts.com.

• Blues guitarist Tab Benoit performs on Saturday May 29 at the Token Lounge in Westland, 734-513-5030 or tokenlonge.com.

• The Detroit Historical Museum is closing its exhibit celebrating the first 20 years of the Movement / Detroit Electronic Music Festival with a special event at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, which will include a screening of the documentary “The Drive Home,” a panel discussion and the music by Stacey “Hotwaxx” Hale. Details via detroithistorical.org.

• London Beck performs a virtual concert for the Amplify Kickback series at 7:00 pm on Monday May 31st. Tickets via theark.org.

Recommended livestreams:

• And SiriuxXM is hosting a virtual Dance Again Festival, with DJ sets from deadmau5, Kygo, Diplo, Marshmello, Tiesto David Guetto and many more, from Friday to Sunday May 28-30, on its channels BPM, Chill, Revolution and Utopia. siriusxm.com/listen/freevent for more information.

• “They still want to kill us”, an aria by Daniel Bernard Roumain marking the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre is performed by mezzo-soprano J’Nai Brides and aired until July 31 via SummerStageAnywhere.org.

Radiohead unearths a 2018 concert in Lima, Peru, at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 28, via the band Youtube channel.

• The Metropolitan Opera’s “Rare Gems” series ends with three virtual weekend performances: “Fedora” by Giordano from 1997 on Friday May 28; Strauss’s “Capriccio” from 2011 on Saturday, May 29; and a 2011 presentation of “Le Comte Ory” by Rossin on Sunday May 30th. All at 7:30 p.m. via metopera.org.

• Dead and Company is showing its 2020 performances from the Playing in the Sand festival in Cancun at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 28 and 29. Tickets via nugs.net.

• Shannon McNally celebrates her new album, “The Waylon Sessions,” at 9 pm Friday May 28th. Tickets via watch.mandolin.com.

• The LANY pop trio perform at 9 pm on Friday, May 28 for the Wiltern Livestream series in Los Angeles. Tickets via lany.veeps.com.

The world premiere of “Circus Days and Nights”, a new opera by Philip Glass, will be broadcast live from Swedish Opera Malmö from Saturday 29 May. The elaborate production is based on the writings of American poet Robert Lax and is co-produced by Cirkus Cirkor. Timetables and ticket information can be found via malmoopera.se/circus-days-and-nights-in-english.

• Chris Young, Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina perform at 9 pm on Saturday May 29 and again at midnight at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Connect via circleallaccess.com.

• Melissa Etheridge celebrates her 60th birthday and presents her upcoming album, “One Way Out,” with a full concert at 9pm on Saturday, May 29, live from Los Angeles. Tickets via etheridge.tv.com.

• The Incognito jazz troupe unleashes at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 30. Tickets via watch.mandolin.com.

• Canadian metal favorite Voivod plays his entire album “Nothingface” at 4 pm Sunday, May 30, as part of his “Hypercube Sessions” series. Tickets via thepointofsale.com.

Timabland and Swizz Beatz, co-founders of the Verzuz Battle Series, host a rematch at 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, via the VerzuzTV Live Instagram Account, Trill and Fite TV.

• Macy Gray takes to the virtual stage with a live performance at 8:00 pm on Sunday May 30th. Tickets via watch.mandolin.com.