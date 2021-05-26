Out and about on WRAL.com





– Dr Oren Gottfried spent much of the pandemic behind computer screens and cellphones, helping thousands of patients through telehealth when they couldn’t get to hospital. His expertise has brought him to television, most recently on NBC’s hit TV show “Chicago Med”. That I’m just a neurosurgeon at Duke University who enjoys taking care of patients, said Gottfried. Gottfried is known for his complex spine surgeries at Duke University Hospital. He has appeared in hundreds of onscreen credits for serving as a medical consultant for some of television’s biggest medical dramas. I helped with the script, the writing of the outlines, the new medical break-up stories. But I also just found it fascinating to be involved at all levels of production, Gottfried told WRAL. This fascination and passion for his work in the operating room led him to his highlight during the “Chicago Med” season finale on Wednesday night. I admit it was pretty exciting to be on this side where I know I actually have a cue. I’m out of step with the scene, he says. Gottfried said it was less about drama and entertainment and more about making sure doctors and patients’ experiences are accurately described. These are real illnesses that we are talking about and people watch or know a family member or friend who has this illness or is suffering in general. We can never minimize or bring fiction in the direction where a person may feel marginalized, he added. Alongside actors and producers, advising them on first-hand experiences, he hopes to connect with patients across the country facing similar circumstances. I use those experiences to help build a stronger story and hope to build, you know, a touching story, ”said Gottfried. Gottfried said he did some theater as a child, but nothing of that caliber. He said he would be ready to take on a lot more acting roles in the future if the opportunity arose. The “Chicago Med” season finale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. on WRAL. More on this

