China is the fucking Hollywood can’t stand

John Cena screwed up.

It does happen, right? Put somebody on the camera, promoting her New Fast and furious moviefor hour after hour, day after day, interview after interview, and a fuck is probably inevitable. (Especially if, as was the case with Cenas, someone is an English speaker answering questions in Mandarin.) John Cena messed up a term used here as an ethical and catch-all term to make a lot of people feel very confident. anger, all at once in a very simple, yet costly way, however: He called Taiwan a country.

One can only imagine the faces of the Cenas PR managers at that time. All the work that probably consisted of preparing it, controlling it, type information sheets and primers to keep him on topic all in an instant, as their international movie star thoughtlessly uttered a set of words that would immediately alienate F9 of the largest international film market in the world. Right now, China is the only celebrity Cenas Hollywood bosses can’t stand.

Taiwan is pretty sure it’s a country (with a democratic regime), but news of Cenas’ gaffe has traveled quickly to China, which considers Taiwan one of its provinces. It has spread particularly well on social media networks monitored by the Chinese Communist Party, which often serve as the source of nationalist cries that may be indistinguishable from the CCP party lines. same apologies and promises of deep respect from Cena, could only part of the way to cancellation this to damage. Variety reports that the highest response to Cenas’ apology video which he insisted on in Mandarin that for my mistake, I really, really apologize was a request that he explicitly state that Taiwan is part of China, lest he be dubbed two-sided for his crimes.

This is not, to be clear, an academic question. China has money. If Hollywood wants it, logic goes, China must dictate the rules. Fate of the furious, the Quickly the previous tranche of franchises, which achieved about a third of its global box office of $ 1.2 billion in China; Country support was literally the deciding factor between whether or not the film cracked the coveted billion dollar mark. And the Chinese people and government have become very aware of the power they now wield at the global box office. When Paul WS Andersons Monster hunter was ripped from Chinese theaters for a joke deemed offensive in December 2020, he lost millions, mid-COVID, from a market that was generally very receptive to its kind of flashy genre fare. God knows how Marvel will handle their neighbor Eternal, led by recent Oscar winner Chlo Zhao: The Beijing-born director has faced backlash on Chinese social media for Nomadlandawards season race, following the broadcast of a 2013 interview in which she says she grew up in a place where there are lies everywhere.

Compare all this with the other The big movie star talks about politics, the movie star quickly wishes he hadn’t talked about political history lately: Mark Ruffalos’ decision to call Israel’s recent (and not so recent) treatment of Palestinians genocide, and then revisit that statement this week. Ruffalos fuck-up wherever you identify him on the timeline of his initial statement, his abandonment of his initial statement, or his subsequent apology were familiar to modern-day celebrity watchers. It’s not a new complaint to bemoan the fact that actors often have massive platforms to express opinions that they don’t really have a place or expertise to express, and leftist / liberal Mark Ruffalo isn’t the only one with multiple thought thoughts, apparently people disagree with re: Israel and Palestine. (Although, in our opinion, he looked rather wacky with a mealy mouth, turning his back on people who get bombs dropped on their heads.) It’s just that Ruffalo, by the nature of his fame, is much stronger when he expresses these thoughts, like all the other actors who have given a damn about politics for about a century. Kissing your voice on politics is, in fact, a venerable part of the celebrity experience, with a long history of fucking precedents to comfortably rest on.

Social media has sharpened and refined this cycle in recent years. It’s ironic that this This is where we were talking about canceling culture in this play, rather than when a state tacitly threatens to censor a movie over a flippant star commentary, but the basic mechanics of backlash and counter-play. are basically intact. Ruffalo could face some consequences for his statements, whether from disappointed fans, or his usual employers at Disney, or just people raising their hands and screaming Oh, who cares! to the heavens. But at least he knew, and understood, what he was getting himself into when he was doing them. The long-term impact of his words is more difficult to follow. Perhaps they could one day have an influence on aid to Palestine, on attitudes towards Israel’s actions, on the often-touted but largely inaccurate assessment of the West Bank as an intractable and overly questionable issue. complicated. But in the short term? Just another famous one, springing from a few thoughts. The stakes are visibly low.

Cena is in a different boat. In fact, it is not at all clear whether he has views on Taiwan independence; it certainly doesn’t look like it’s worth $ 400 million. What he has wandered into, the pied-à-bouche first, is therefore a new kind of political hogwash, spawned by a world in which the national superstar and, consequently, the national appetite are no longer sufficient to succeed. . Every celebrity now has to be perfect (Dwayne Johnson-esque, you might say) in their bland support of every acceptable position possible, on a planet scale. (Even when those positions include eligibility for an authoritative repressive regime as long as they buy movie tickets.) Otherwise, a goddamn PR could cost the studio hundreds of millions of dollars and countless people their money. means of subsistence.

The irony of it all is that Cena has spent months cultivating a fandom in China, posting daily videos in Mandarin expressing his enthusiasm for F9, and it took exactly one inappropriate word for a nation’s costly anger to turn on him. This current storm will likely be weathered without any Major repercussions, especially since Cena and Universal both seem perfectly happy to eat as much crow as China might demand they shovel. But the lessons will persist.

It’s easy for people who have been brought up and immersed in the old-fashioned version of celebrity political blunders to dismiss them as ultimately unimportant. Celebrities talk, and with a few exceptions where the harm is immediate and obvious, we all usually move on. But there’s a new shit in town, the one that fucks with studios where they hate to get fucked: their money. We could call it unreasonable to expect every superstar actor to also be an expert in diplomacy, geography, and age-old political grudges. We could call it unreasonable to accede to the wishes of an autocratic regime that stifles freedom of speech at every turn. Okay, unreasonable or not, these are about to become de rigueur survival skills, applied en masse by public relations warriors. Congratulations, John Cena: You just became a new case study for teaching famous people how not to screw up completely.