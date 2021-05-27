Eric Carle, author of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, dies at 91





When a fictional caterpillar nibbles on an apple, two pears, three plums, four strawberries, five oranges, a piece of chocolate cake, an ice cream cone, a pickle, a slice of Swiss cheese, a slice of salami, a lollipop, a piece of cherry pie, a sausage, a cupcake and a slice of watermelon, it might get stomachache. But he could also become the star of one of the best-selling children’s books of all time. Eric Carle, the artist and author who created this creature in his book The Very Hungry Caterpillar, a tale that has charmed generations of children and parents, died Sunday at his summer studio in Northampton, Massachusetts. was 91 years old. His son, Rolf, said the cause was kidney failure. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Mr. Carles’ best-known book, has sold over 55 million copies worldwide since it was first published in 1969, its only 224 words translated into more than 70 languages. It’s one of more than 70 books Mr. Carle has published during his career, selling over 170 million copies, according to his publisher, Penguin Random House. In 2003, he received the prestigious Laura Ingalls Wilder Award (now known as the Childrens Literature Legacy Award) from the American Library Association, which recognizes authors and illustrators whose books have made lasting contributions to children’s literature.

Mr. Carles’ career as an author of children’s books took off in his late thirties, and he made a name for himself by tapping into his inner child. I had a lot of feelings, philosophical thoughts at the age of 6, he told the Los Angeles Times in 1995. The only way for me to get older and wiser was to train better. But that brain and soul were at their peak. Describing himself as a writer, Mr. Carle detailed much of his artistic process on his website. He usually started with plain tissue paper, painting it with different colors of acrylic paint. Working with brushes, fingers or various objects like a piece of carpet, sponge or burlap, he covered the tissue paper with different textures.

Let’s say I want to create a caterpillar, he explained in the Frequently Asked Questions section of its website. I cut a circle for the head from red tissue paper and many ovals for the body from green tissue paper; then I glue them with wallpaper paste on an illustration board to make the picture.

Mr. Carle has often used the term artistic art to refer to his more abstract and playful projects, such as his work with tissue paper, to distinguish them from the more conventional and commercial illustrations that he has also done throughout his career. Michelle H. Martin, the Beverly Cleary Professor for Children and Youth Services at the University of Washington, told The Atlantic magazine in 2019 that if you don’t fully understand The Very Hungry Caterpillar, you are illiterate. . Eric Carle Jr. was born June 25, 1929 in Syracuse, NY, to German immigrants. Her mother, Johanna (elschlager) Carle, worked in a family business, and her father, Erich Carle, worked in a washing machine spray factory. When I was a little boy my dad would take me for walks through meadows and woods, Mr Carle wrote on his website. He would lift a stone or peel the bark from a tree and show me the rushing living things. Hed would tell me about the life cycles of this or that little creature, then carefully put the little creature back into his house. I think in my books I honor my father by writing about small living things, he continued. And in a way, I find those happy moments again. When Mr Carle was 6 years old, with his mother struggling with homesickness, she decided to bring the family back to Germany, to her hometown, Stuttgart.

But, as Mr Carle told the New York Times in 2007, disaster struck when his father was drafted into the German military and quickly became a prisoner of war in Russia. Eric, then 15, managed to avoid the draft but was drafted by the Nazi government to dig trenches on the Siegfried Line, a 400-mile defensive line in western Germany. In Stuttgart, our hometown, our house was the only one standing, Mr. Carle told the Guardian in 2009. When I say standing, I mean the roof and windows are gone, as well as the doors. Well, there you are. When his father returned from the war, he weighed just 85 pounds and was, Mr Carle recalls, a broken man. Mr. Carle studied typography and graphic art at the Academy of Fine Arts in Stuttgart, graduating in 1950. Two years later he decided to move to New York, with $ 40 to his name. With the help of illustrator and art director Leo Lionni, he got a job in advertising, working as a graphic designer for the New York Times. But he was soon drafted into the army. He was stationed in Germany with the Second Armored Division as a mail clerk. Although Mr Carle did not often speak about his upbringing in Nazi Germany, he said his time spent in war zones had profoundly influenced his work.

The dirty grays, browns and greens used by the Nazis to camouflage buildings only reinforce his love for intense and cheerful colors, he told The Times in 2007. After his military service, he returned to work at The Times, then quit the newspaper in 1963 to become a freelance artist. His career in children’s books began when educator and author Bill Martin Jr. saw an advertisement Mr. Carle had created and asked him to illustrate his children’s book Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See ?, Which was published in 1967. Mr. Carle wrote and illustrated his second book, 1, 2, 3 at the Zoo, the following year. His marriage to Dorothea Wohlenberg in 1953 ended in divorce in 1963. He is survived by their children, Rolf and Cirsten Carle, and a sister, Christa Bareis. After his divorce, Mr. Carle was introduced to Barbara Morrison, known as Bobbie, a Montessori teacher who worked in the bookstore at The Cloisters, the medieval branch of the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in Upper Manhattan. The two married in 1973 and moved to Northampton.

In 2002, on the occasion of Bobbie Carles’ 64th birthday, they opened the Eric Carle Picture Book Art Museum in Amherst, Mass. The museum has since welcomed more than 750,000 visitors, including 50,000 schoolchildren. The couple eventually retired to Key Largo, Florida, and Blowing Rock, North Carolina, though Mr Carle kept his studio in Northampton. After the death of his wife in 2015, Mr. Carle dedicated a meadow to him outside the museum.

In 2019, The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s 50th anniversary was celebrated across the country. In an interview that year with Penguin Random House, Mr. Carle questioned why the book had remained so popular. It took me a while, but I think it’s a book of hope, he said. Children need hope. Your insignificant little caterpillar can grow into a beautiful butterfly and fly the world with your skill, he continued.

But even decades after The Very Hungry Caterpillar first captivated readers, a question persisted: Why did the butterfly come from a cocoon rather than a chrysalis?

When I was a little boy, my father used to say, Eric, get out of your cocoon, explained Mr. Carle on his website. He meant that I had to open up and be receptive to the world around me. For me, it would not be fair to say: Come out of your chrysalis, he continued, and so poetry has won over science! In addition to the Laura Ingalls Wilder Award, Mr. Carles was distinguished with the Regina Medal in 1999, the NEA Foundation Award for Outstanding Service to Public Education in 2007 and the Original Art Lifetime Achievement Award from the Society of Illustrators. in 2010.

He continued to draw until this month. His longtime aide Jennifer Chanda Orozco wrote in a personal essay that even during this time when words became clumsy and ineffective, it was his art that anchored Eric and allowed him to express himself in the language he knew best. Throughout his long career, Mr. Carle has always believed that the most important comments come from his most dedicated readers. Many children made collages at home or in their classrooms, he wrote. In fact, some children have said to me: Oh, I can do this. I consider this the biggest compliment.

