Amazon’s $ 8.5 billion MGM deal is tech’s latest compared to Hollywood

The media industry continues to consolidate and Amazon’s purchase of MGM Holdings is not the first sign.

Disney bought 21st Century Fox in 2019, taking over Hulu, and AT&T is merging WarnerMedia with Discovery.

The deals signal a trend that many in the media world realize survival lies in the streaming market.

See more stories on the Insider business page.

It is official that Amazon is acquiring the parent company of MGM Studios for $ 8.45 billion, he said on Wednesday.

This means that MGM-owned movies and shows could potentially appear on Amazon’s Prime video streaming platform for users to watch.

It’s yet another example of a tech company teaming up with a major player in the film industry to complement its streaming offerings and compete with deep-rooted rivals like Disney and Netflix.

And as streaming services continue to gain the favor of traditional TV, media companies are probably happy to oblige, helping to consolidate the industry. Movie studios that don’t have their own streaming service are especially keen on finding a way to grab attention and monetize their libraries.

Here are some of the biggest mergers, acquisitions, and deals between tech platforms and traditional film companies that set the stage for the streaming wars.

Disney and 21st Century Fox





Drew Barrymore stars in “Never Been Kissed” in 1999.

Getty Images / Document







Disney bought film company 21st Century Fox and its decades-old 20th Century Studios affiliate in a $ 71 billion sale that closed in 2019. Disney’s streaming platform , Disney +, launched in December of the same year with movies like “Never Been Kissed” and “Ever After” available to watch.

These 21st Century Fox films will join Disney’s already attractive library that it built with past acquisitions from LucasFilm, which is home to “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” and Marvel.

The Fox deal also gave Disney control of Hulu





Elisabeth Moss plays in “Handmaid’s Tale”.

Sophie Giraud / Hulu







Hulu

has always had a complicated ownership setup, but Disney now owns a majority of the company and handles all operations of the streaming platform.

Through its acquisition of 21st Century Fox, Disney also absorbed the company’s 60% stake in Hulu, one of the original streaming services launched in 2007. It then acquired AT’s 9.5% stake. & T in Hulu, bringing its stake to around 70%.

Comcast is the only other shareholder, which is guaranteed to own a minimum of 21% thanks to a 2019 offer.

Disney even offers a $ 13.99 package that includes Disney +, Hulu, and ESPN +.

Netflix announced a deal with Sony in April





Tom Holland has played Spider-Man in five MCU movies.

Sony Pictures released







The deal will allow Netflix to bring future 2022 Sony films to the United States, including installments of the “Spider-Man” franchise starring Tom Holland. Other potential future releases from Sony could include “Jumanji” and “Ghostbusters”.

After the Sony films are released in theaters in 2022, they will first be released pay-per-view and then released.



Netflix

.

As Insider’s Travis Clark reported, the deal gives Sony, which doesn’t have its own streaming platform, a way to showcase its films. And that gives Netflix even more theatrical releases to attract paying customers.

Disney will also have Sony movies after Netflix’s turn





Tom Holland as Spider-Man.

Chuck Zlotnick / Sony Pictures Entertainment







After the release of a Sony film in theaters in 2022, the airing of its pay-per-view television and the planned duration of 18 months on Netflix, it will be offered on Disney + and Hulu. Sony and Disney have said the U.S. license agreement will be in effect from 2022 to 2026.

The deal means that future “Spider-Man” films could eventually call Disney + home alongside the Disney-owned Marvel film franchise, in which Holland also appears.

Sony and Disney have run into an issue in the past regarding Sony’s film rights to hundreds of Marvel characters and to Disney’s Marvel productions. The solution was for Disney and Sony to agree that the Spider-Man character would be allowed to appear in another standalone movie and another Marvel Cinematic Universe episode.

AT & T’s massive WarnerMedia-Discovery merger will create a new streaming giant





“Wonder Woman 1984”.

Warner Bros.







The communications giant announced last week the split of its WarnerMedia content arm, which includes HBO and Warner Bros., both acquired by AT&T when it bought Time Warner for $ 81 billion in 2018. AT&T plans to merge WarnerMedia with the media. Discovery company.

This means that content from the two companies’ more than 100 brands, including HGTV and Discovery, would all exist under one roof. Such a service could give reigning streaming champion Netflix a run for its money. The deal is expected to close in mid-2022.

The Discovery Plus streaming platform had already launched in early January with subscriptions starting at $ 4.99 and showing programs from Food Network, HGTV, TLC, BBC and Discovery Channel, which hosts Shark Week. It was the first new streaming service to launch in 2021.

MGM Studios is home to the oldest and most beloved movie classics





James Bonds over the years.

MGM / UA Distribution Co / United International Photos







Amazon is spending $ 8.5 billion to acquire MGM Holdings, of which MGM Studios, 97, is the source of some of the world’s most classic movies and TV shows. The company said “over 4,000 movies” and “17,000 TV shows” were important factors in making the purchase.

Films include “Silence of the Lambs” with Anthony Hopkins, “Rocky” and the extensive catalog of James Bond films. Although, as Insider’s Travis Clark reported, MGM only owns half the rights to Bond, the rest is owned by producers who run the creative direction of the franchise. This means that it could get tricky if Amazon, for example, wanted to produce a TV series starring the famous character.

Viacom merged with CBS in 2019 with Paramount already under its belt





Emily Blunt in “A Quiet Place 2.”

Primordial







Viacom’s acquisition of Paramount may have closed in 1994, but the move well prepared the company for what would become the streaming wars of the 21st century. Much like Viacom’s merger with CBS in 2019.

The CBS All Access streaming service launched in 2014 and was renamed Paramount Plus in 2020 as the pandemic led to a commercial boom in the streaming market.

Since “A Quiet Place 2” is distributed by Paramount Pictures, the film starring Emily Blunt will be available on the streaming service at July 12.