Aaron Taylor-Johnson to star in Sony Marvel Pic ‘Kraven the Hunter’ – The Hollywood Reporter





Sony and Marvel Kraven the hunter has found its leader – Aaron Taylor-Johnson. In a paired announcement, the studios also revealed that the event photo will hit theaters on January 13, 2023 and that Taylor-Johnson has signed a multi-image deal to portray the classic character. Directed by JC Chandor, the film is a new entry into the Sony Pictures universe of Marvel characters. Kraven is one of Marvel's most iconic and notorious antiheroes, who has encountered Venom and Black Panther, among many others, besides being one of the best known and fearsome foes. from Spider-Man. Taylor-Johnson wowed Sony executives with his performance in High-speed train, Brad Pitt's upcoming film directed by David Leitch, and the studio was eager to lock it up for more. The actor has superhero references in his background, featured in the cult hit Kick ass (2010) and its 2013 sequel, as well as playing Quicksilver in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). Last year he appeared in Christopher Nolan's Principle. In the comics, Kraven made his debut in 1964 The Amazing Spider-Man # 15, featuring the character created by Spider-Man co-creators Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. The big game hunter has decided to target the most dangerous enemy he can imagine: Spider-Man. During his long career in comics, Kraven is known to appear in the classic 1980s storyline "Kraven's Last Hunt", in which the villain managed to defeat Spider-Man, burying him alive and assuming his identity. News from the Kraven the hunter the cast comes as Sony continues to develop its nascent universe, with installments to come, including Tom Hardy Venom: May there be carnage, released September 24 and Jared Leto's Morbius, scheduled for January 21, 2022. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach produce Kraven the hunter. The screenplay is from Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk. Taylor-Johnson is replaced by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Sloane Offer.







