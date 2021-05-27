Connect with us

Daytime Emmy Awards 2021: Alex Trebek Posthumously Nominated | Entertainment

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the nominees for the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards and Alex Trebek was one of them.

Here is a list of some of the nominees:

EXCEPTIONAL DRAMA SERIES

“Love glory and beauty “

“The young and the restless”

EXCEPTIONAL LIMITED DRAMA SERIES

EXCEPTIONAL GAME

EXCEPTIONAL LEGAL PROGRAM / COURTROOM

“Lauren Lake Paternity Court”

EXCEPTIONAL MORNING SHOW

“Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist”

EXCEPTIONAL INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

“GMA3: what you need to know”

“Red Table Talk: Les Estefans”

EXCEPTIONAL ENTERTAINMENT EXHIBITION

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Living with Kelly and Ryan”

“Today’s show with Hoda and Jenna”

EXCEPTIONAL ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE OF A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMATIC SERIES

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson

“The young and the restless”

Genie Francis as Laura Collins

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane / Alex Marick

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester

“Love glory and beauty”

EXCEPTIONAL PERFORMANCE OF A LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMATIC SERIES

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester

“Love glory and beauty”

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis

Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE FROM A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMATIC SERIES

Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron

“The young and the restless”

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali

Carolyn Hennesy as Diane Miller

Briana Henry as Jordan Ashford

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra

“Love glory and beauty”

EXCEPTIONAL PERFORMANCE OF A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer

“Love glory and beauty”

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton

“The young and the restless”

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine

AN EXCEPTIONAL YOUNG PERFORMER IN A DRAMATIC SERIES

Tahj Bellow as TJ Ashford

Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman

“The young and the restless”

Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait

Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson

EXCEPTIONAL GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMATIC SERIES

Kim Delaney as Jackie Templeton

George DelHoyo as Orpheus

Briana Lane as Brooklynn Ashton

Cady McClain as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux

Victoria Platt as Dr Amanda Raynor

EXCEPTIONAL CULINARY HOST

“Paris Bistro Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams”

“Contessa barefoot: cook like a pro”

“Symon’s cooking dinners”

EXCEPTIONAL GAME HOST

EXCEPTIONAL INFORMATIVE EXHIBITION HOST

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan

“Red Table Talk: Les Estefans”

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade

“Peace of mind with Taraji”

Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes

“GMA3: what you need to know”

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris

EXCEPTIONAL ENTERTAINMENT EXHIBITION HOST

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager

“Today’s show with Hoda and Jenna”

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest

“Living with Kelly and Ryan”

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will premiere on June 25 from 8 p.m. EST / PST to 10 p.m. EST / PST on CBS and airs on Paramount +.

