Daytime Emmy Awards 2021: Alex Trebek Posthumously Nominated | Entertainment

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the nominees for the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards and Alex Trebek was one of them.
Here is a list of some of the nominees:
EXCEPTIONAL DRAMA SERIES
“Love glory and beauty “
“The young and the restless”
EXCEPTIONAL LIMITED DRAMA SERIES
EXCEPTIONAL GAME
EXCEPTIONAL LEGAL PROGRAM / COURTROOM
“Lauren Lake Paternity Court”
EXCEPTIONAL MORNING SHOW
“Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist”
EXCEPTIONAL INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW
“GMA3: what you need to know”
“Red Table Talk: Les Estefans”
EXCEPTIONAL ENTERTAINMENT EXHIBITION
“The Drew Barrymore Show”
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”
“The Kelly Clarkson Show”
“Living with Kelly and Ryan”
“Today’s show with Hoda and Jenna”
EXCEPTIONAL ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE OF A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMATIC SERIES
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson
“The young and the restless”
Genie Francis as Laura Collins
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane / Alex Marick
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester
“Love glory and beauty”
EXCEPTIONAL PERFORMANCE OF A LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMATIC SERIES
Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos
Steve Burton as Jason Morgan
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester
“Love glory and beauty”
Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis
Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE FROM A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMATIC SERIES
Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron
“The young and the restless”
Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali
Carolyn Hennesy as Diane Miller
Briana Henry as Jordan Ashford
Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra
“Love glory and beauty”
EXCEPTIONAL PERFORMANCE OF A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer
“Love glory and beauty”
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton
“The young and the restless”
Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine
AN EXCEPTIONAL YOUNG PERFORMER IN A DRAMATIC SERIES
Tahj Bellow as TJ Ashford
Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady
Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman
“The young and the restless”
Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait
Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson
EXCEPTIONAL GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMATIC SERIES
Kim Delaney as Jackie Templeton
George DelHoyo as Orpheus
Briana Lane as Brooklynn Ashton
Cady McClain as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux
Victoria Platt as Dr Amanda Raynor
EXCEPTIONAL CULINARY HOST
“Paris Bistro Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams”
“Contessa barefoot: cook like a pro”
“Symon’s cooking dinners”
EXCEPTIONAL GAME HOST
EXCEPTIONAL INFORMATIVE EXHIBITION HOST
Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan
“Red Table Talk: Les Estefans”
Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade
“Peace of mind with Taraji”
Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes
“GMA3: what you need to know”
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris
EXCEPTIONAL ENTERTAINMENT EXHIBITION HOST
“The Drew Barrymore Show”
“The Kelly Clarkson Show”
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager
“Today’s show with Hoda and Jenna”
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest
“Living with Kelly and Ryan”
The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will premiere on June 25 from 8 p.m. EST / PST to 10 p.m. EST / PST on CBS and airs on Paramount +.