Inside Jennifer Lopez’s Ben Afflecks Miami Vacation Pad: Photos

Live the high life! Jennifer lopez and Ben affleck went big with their vacation home in Miami.

The couple, who first sparked reunion reports in April after Lopezs split Alex rodriguez, have been spending time together in Florida since Saturday, May 21. Affleck, 48, was spotted arriving at Miami airport with a small gym bag on Saturday, a day before the couple were seen together in the city.

Us weekly confirmed Monday, May 24 that the lovebirds had a sweat session at Anatomy Miami Beach. While in town, the duo stay together in a sprawling waterfront residence that offers magnificent ocean views on its 27,000 square foot lot.

The domain of 11 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms is furnished in a designer style and includes three parking garages, a gym, a master bedroom with a magnificent balcony. Palm trees fill the backyard, which also has several seating areas for entertaining.

Exterior details match the luxurious interior, with a large swimming pool, Jacuzzi, spa dock and boat lift. There is also a guesthouse and staff quarters on site.

A source said exclusively We on Wednesday, May 26, that the Corcoran rental property will be available to the public from July 1.

The exes, who were engaged from 2002 to 2004, sparked love speculation last month when the Argo director was spotted arriving at the Scammers stars at home in Los Angeles.

They then flew to Montana over Mother’s Day weekend for a private trip, but were back in LA for the May vacation, which Lopez, 51, celebrated with her 13-year-old twins Max. and Emme, whom she shares with her ex-husband. Marc Anthony.

It was Bens’ idea to go to Montana, a place he absolutely adores, and they had a wonderful time there snuggling up and being together without any pressure, a source said. We at the time.

Affleck, for his part, gushed about his ex-wife, Jennifer garner, on Mother’s Day, congratulating her on her job with their three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

Although the Massachusetts native and Jenny From the Block frontman went their separate ways over a decade ago, an insider said We earlier this month, the two have still remained close friends. The source noted that the actor and musician respect and trust each other and are very attracted to each other.

Lopez reconnected with Affleck after it became apparent to him that things with Alex were no longer working, a second insider said. We, noting that their naughty phone calls and texts didn’t start until things were officially over between the Grammy nominee and the former MLB player, 45.

As soon as [Jennifer] and Ben started talking again, it became very clear to both of them that the old magic and the special connection was still there, the source added. Then when they got together, all bets were off.

We confirmed on Wednesday that the Oscar winner and the Wedding planner The star is officially giving their romance another chance after a month of speculation over their relationship status.

Jen and Ben are both very happy with each other [other] and are excited to see where the relationship is going, the insider said We. They are full of encounters and very happy together.

Scroll down to go inside the luxurious Affleck and Lopezs rental home: