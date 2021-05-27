BIG3 announces SuperDraft as first-ever Daily Fantasy partner





ANGELS, May 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Today, BIG3 announced a one-of-a-kind partnership to make SuperDraft, the Daily Fantasy Partner of Caesars Entertainment, the league’s first-ever Official Daily Fantasy Partner. As part of the exclusive deal, SuperDraft will become the main sponsor of the 2021 BIG3 Draft, which will be renamed 2021 BIG3 SuperDraft. The season will begin July 10, 2021, at Orleans Arena at Las Vegas, NV with 10 weeks of action-packed games. The partnership gives BIG3 the ability to offer daily fantasy contests for each game that features SuperDraft’s multiplier mode, as well as free bets in its Free SportsBook app. Daily fantasy strategy segments will be incorporated into each game broadcast and the multiplier mode will be featured on each player’s stat lines. SuperDraft will provide Fantasy 101 educational broadcast segments as well as arena activations. For fans sitting on the pitch, unique games will be available, giving more opportunities to fans to win. BIG3 players and coaches will also become brand ambassadors for SuperDraft on linear and digital media. “We have a long-term goal of bringing fantasy projects to BIG3. As a dynamic, fast-paced league, always looking to innovate the fan experience, incorporating SuperDraft was a no-brainer,” said the co-workers. -founders of BIG3, Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz. “SuperDraft couldn’t be more suited to the BIG3 family. They bring an added edge to the daily fantasy game and our league recognizes this special factor. The wide variety of gaming and technological features set SuperDraft apart and its entrepreneurial spirit makes it a perfect partner with our league. It is a pleasure to officially announce this long-awaited partnership with one of the best and most emerging companies in the industry, ”said Chris Hannan, CEO of BIG3. “The BIG3 is the perfect partner for our first sports league sponsorship and will continue to drive our growth through the summer months. We also wanted a partner who would allow us to be our unique personality and actively participate in the way we do. plan to hire and reward BIG3. fans for their fandom, ”said Steve Wang |, Founder and CEO of SuperDraft, Inc. “Whether BIG3 fans want to be a part of the action by playing our fantasy sports app or making choices with our free bookie, we’re excited to incorporate our gaming experiences in live broadcasting and to provide serious entertainment value for all of their fans. “ BIG3 is the official creator of the new world sport FIREBALL3, and returns for its fourth season this summer. Known as a revolutionary league driven by innovation, BIG3 implemented notable rule changes after the 2019 season, including lowering the minimum age for athletes from 27 to 22, opening the league to all non-athletes. pros and pros who want to give it a try, and a unique “Bring the Fire” rule that allows teams to challenge a foul by halftime, resulting in a head-to-head in-game. ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It’s not your grandfather’s 3 on 3. The world’s premier BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and most skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and director of entertainment Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines fast-paced, physical, and highly competitive gaming experiences with incredible fan experiences. About SuperDraft, Inc.

SuperDraft, Inc. is based at New Hampshire and focuses on paid entry and daily fantasy free play in the United States through its SuperDraft DFS app available on iOS, Android, web, and desktop. The company has developed several unique game modes and features that appeal to both casual and hardcore sports enthusiasts and fantasy gamers. With unique game modes like Multiplier Mode, SuperDraft levels the playing field and offers new ways to play and win with more possible line-up combinations than the competition. The result is a game that’s easier to play and faster to understand. These daily fantasy sports contests are legal in over 35 states with its free contests available in all 48 states. For more information, please visit www.superdraft.io MEDIA CONTACT:

