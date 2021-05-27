Sonic the Hedgehog Voice Actor returns to games after fan outcry





Voice actor Roger Craig Smith announces he is returning to voice Sonic the Hedgehog after leaving the role in January.

Voice actor Roger Craig Smith has announced he is returning to voice Sonic the hedgehog in future games, after previously announcing he was leaving the role in January. This news comes just before the Sonic the hedgehog30th Anniversarystream scheduled for May 27, potentially signaling that his voice work is included in a project that will be revealed soon. Roger Craig Smith started voicing Sonic in 2010 Free Riders Sonic for the Xbox 360. Since then it has been the go-to voice for the Blue Blur in all major video game entries. In January 2021, however, he announced that he was no longer voicing Sonic. There was an immediate fan backlash against Sega under the assumption that he was on the loose, as Smith’s performance has become an iconic part of Sonic’s character over the past decade. He eventually said that he left on his own will and that there had been no bad blood between him and the Sega developer, but something seems to have changed between his initial announcement of departure.Sonic behind and now. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Sonic Collection Possibly Leaked By Same Source As Sonic Colors Remaster It seems that theSonic the hedgehog fanbase has been heard. In a tweet, Roger craig smith said he’s back on board to voice Sonic in future titles. Fans quickly celebrated his return, expressing enthusiasm for the projects to come. same Ben schwartz, the voice of Sonic in the recent film adaptation, has commented on his support for Smith’s return, apparently crushing rumors that the film’s cast will replace the actors in the games. YAYAY !!! I can’t wait to hear you do your thing! – Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) May 26, 2021 Smith’s next performance as Sonic will be his first since Sonic Racing Team in 2019. It is very likely that his voice will appear in theSonic the hedgehogLive broadcast of the 30th anniversary. However, it is not clear whether or not this is a temporary retaliatory role. More information could be revealed in the coming days. While Smith’s return is clearly celebrated, not all veteran actors are making a comeback. Cindy Robinson, the voice of Amy Rose, announced her departure shortly after Smith. However, she has not made any statement indicating her return at the time of publication. Tails voice actress Colleen OShaughnessey is still voicing the Young Fox (but not in the upcoming Sonic prime cartoon), while Dr Eggman’s voice Mike Pollock made it clear that he won’t be leaving the role anytime soon. Given the outpouring of support for Smith, it’s evident that his role left an impression on the fan community. Sonic has had many voice actors over the years, each one loved in their own right. However, it is arguably Smith’s performance that is the most memorable and iconic for many, especially among younger players. With SonicIncoming 30th anniversary announcements, bringing back Smith is a move that not only sparks interest, but reminds Sonic the hedgehog fans that their voices are heard. Next: Sonic the Hedgehog Fan Games Are Mainly Licensed By Sega Sources: Roger craig smith,Ben schwartz Superman & Lois: Captain Luthor’s True Identity Explained

