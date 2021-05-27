How much of Hollywood is vaccinated?





HOLLYWOOD, Calif. Half of LA County residents aged 16 and over are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as the county rushes to prepare for its reopening on June 15.

As of May 21, exactly 50% of county residents aged 16 and over were fully immunized, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. 62.5% of eligible residents received at least one dose and 84.6% of residents 65 and older received at least one dose. 72% of seniors are fully vaccinated. In Hollywood, the rates are comparable: 54.8% of residents 16 and older – or 33,533 people – have received at least one dose as of May 21. For residents 65 and over, the percentage is 59.6%, or 4,917 people, which is lower than most senior rates.

Across Franklin Avenue, rates are higher: in the Hollywood Hills, 67.8% (17,436) of eligible residents received at least one dose, while 75.9% (3 320) of elderly people have received at least one dose. Despite the county’s historic milestone, which Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer called “truly exciting,” the country’s most populous county still has five million unvaccinated people – more than the population of many entire states.

When the vaccine began rolling out, demand far exceeded supply, but now the reverse is true: As of Tuesday, the average number of doses administered statewide has risen from a peak of around 400,000. per day to around 250,000, depending on data compiled by the Los Angeles Times. “It is clear that we need more people for the first dose appointments in order to create the conditions that can support our full reopening,” Ferrer said on Monday.

Vaccination rates vary by age, ethnicity and postal code. 46% of county residents aged 16 to 64 have been vaccinated, including only 28% of 16 and 17 year olds, according to the Los Angeles Times. Meanwhile, 72% of county residents 65 and older have been vaccinated and 85% have received at least one dose. Blacks and Latinos also lag well behind whites and Asians in terms of vaccination rates. 40.3% of blacks aged 16 and over received at least one dose as of May 21, according to the LA County Department of Public Health: for Latinos, the percentage is 47.3. During this time, 62% of whites and 70.5% of Asians received at least one dose. In each group, the percentage of vaccinated individuals aged 65 and over is much higher.

The wealthier neighborhoods tend to have higher rates: affluent communities on the west side and along the coast average around 60 percent. In South Los Angeles, the average is closer to 45%, while communities in San Fernando Valley average around 50. Some of the lowest rates are found in unincorporated communities in the desert, such as West Antelope Valley unincorporated and Palmdale unincorporated, which are around 25%. The Ministry of Public Health has released the interactive map below which shows vaccination rates by neighborhoods and cities. Click on here to scroll for details. Credit: Los Angeles Department of Public Health To make an appointment, go to vaccines.gov, or LA County official vaccination website. You can also call the Department of Public Health vaccine call center at 833-540-0473. See also:

