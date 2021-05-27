When Disneyland reopens to out-of-state visitors

Arizonans can start making plans to go to Disneyland Resort in Southern California.

May 26 announces the Disney parks blog that out-of-state visitors will be welcomed back to Disneyland and California Adventure starting in June.For nearly a month since the theme parks’ limited reopening, only California residents have been able to purchase tickets due to state reopening directives.

“We are pleased to announce that starting June 15, 2021, we will once again be able to welcome out of California travelers to our theme parks!” Out-of-state visitors can now begin booking their return to Disneyland parks. com ”, we read on the station’s blog.

“Until June 15, all guests visiting the Disneyland Resort must be residents of California visiting in groups of no more than three households.”

Why Disneyland is reopening its doors to non-residents

The wider reopening of Disneyland comes because “on June 15, all industries in the state can resume normal operations with common sense risk reduction measures such as masking and vaccinations,” according to the Department of California Public Health.

The state strongly recommends that all theme park patrons be fully vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19 before visiting, the blog adds.

Disneyland COVID-19 Precautions

“Happiest Place on Earth” warns of possible exposure to the “extremely contagious disease” COVID-19: “By visiting Disneyland Resort, you are voluntarily assuming all risks of exposure to COVID-19 ”, reads a message on the Disneyland Resorts website.

These measures are in place for actors and guests:

Face cover obligatory for all persons 2 years of age and over.

Social distancing markers and physical barriers.

Expansion of cashless payment options, such as mobile ordering and Apple Pay.

Improved cleaning protocols.

What will be open at Disneyland?

Disneyland, California Adventure, and Downtown Disney District are all open, but some attractions have had to be changed or temporarily closed.

Some of the experiences you won’t see right now are parades, nightly shows, and character meetups. However, “the characters are in our parks in new ways to entertain and delight our customers,” according to the resort’s website.

Rides that are closed for renovations include Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, Jungle Cruise, Matterhorn Bobsleds, and Redwood Creek Challenge Trail.

FastPass and MaxPass, as well as Magic Morning and Extra Magic Hours, are currently on hold.

What’s new at Disneyland and California Adventure?

What might also look different is the “Newly reimagined Snow White’s Enchanted Wish“(formerly known as Snow Whites Scary Adventures) at Disneyland.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the journey “chooses to wrap its arms around feelings of adoration, tenderness, friendship and the hope that through love we will not be saved as much as better versions of ourselves. It also puts more effort into using technology to refresh the 1950s-era craftsmanship rather than becoming completely modern. “

June 4, the Avengers Campus should open in California Adventure around Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout! ride, formerly known as the Tower of Terror.

The campus will also be home to a Spider-Man ride called Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, a Shawarma Palace restaurant, and an Avengers headquarters.

How to buy Disneyland tickets

There are a few more steps to get into Disneyland and California Adventure now.

Customers must purchase tickets and then book a day (or multiple days, depending on ticket type) in advance through a new reservation system. Reservations are “subject to availability,” according to the resort’s website.

“To enter a theme park, customers (ages 3 and up) will need a valid ticket and theme park reservation for the same day and same park they wish to visit,”according to the Disneyland website.

When booking a Park Hopper ticket, you must choose which park you will visit first. You can change park from 1 p.m. during your visit, subject to capacity.

For those who have unused tickets for one or more days, their expiration has been extended until December 16, according to the parks website. If you have any questions, call 714-781-4636.

The station said it was “canceling the current annual passport program” and planning to offer new membership options in the future.

Disneyland reservations:Book up to 120 days in advance at https://disneyland.disney.go.com.

When will the Disneylandhotels reopen?

Disneyland Resort also announced that its hotels are planning to reopen in stages.

Disney’sGrand Californian Hotel & Spa is now open.

The Disneys Paradise Pier Hotel is scheduled to reopen on June 15 at reduced capacity, and the Disneyland Hotel will return on July 2.

