Helena Bonham Carter is the red carpet rebel Hollywood needs
The year was 2011, and not everyone could help but talk about one thing on the Golden Globes red carpet: Helena Bonham Carters’ mismatched shoes. The British actor took the plunge and repeat in a shapely Vivienne Westwood gown with a pink satin pump on one foot and a green satin pump on the other. E! S Fashion font nicknamed the shoes that compete a fashion fails. But Carter continued to defend his choice of style, story People, “Why don’t you wear mismatched shoes? Who says we can’t? I was just having fun.
Ten years later, the Carters Golden Globes fashion moment continues to pop into my mind. Why did we go after Carter for such a whimsical and fun style choice? There has been more daring styling work! Fashion should be about individuality, after all. Not that the criticism stopped her: at 55, the red carpet style of the actors is still as quirky and irreverent as ever and thank God for that! So in honor of her birthday today, Vogue looks back on some of her most memorable looks.
Over the years, Carter has flaunted a penchant for corseted retro dresses, often complemented by a full ruffled skirt and whimsical accessories. These signatures have been a part of her red carpet look since the late 1980s when she first appeared. Where other Hollywood stars will look to clean, clean dresses for their premieres, Carter goes for the theatrical and a hint of camp. Just refer to the Oscars in 2011, when she playfully lifted her black skirt to reveal a Union Jack garter.
The great part about Bonham’s fashion choices is that she has always given a subtle nod to the movie she is promoting as well. Take its appearance in 1994 at the opening of Mary shelleys frankenstein, where she wore a spooky (but chic) black dress with a velvet shawl and lace gloves. Or his look for Tim Burtons’ world premiere in 2010 Alice in Wonderland, where she wore a white dress with a sweetheart neckline and an embroidered heart on it (she played the Red Queen in the movie). She not only stayed true to her unique take, but she also used her red carpet style as an extension of the characters she portrayed onscreen. If it’s not a great style, what is it?
Below, more of Carters’ best style moments over the years.
