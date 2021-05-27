Amazon buys MGM in tech and entertainment megameter

NEW YORK Online shopping giant Amazon is buying MGM, the film and TV studio behind James Bond, Legally Blonde and Shark Tank, in hopes of filling its video streaming service with more to watch.

Amazon is paying $ 8.45 billion for MGM, making it the company’s second-largest acquisition after buying grocer Whole Foods for nearly $ 14 billion in 2017.

The deal is the latest in the media industry to boost streaming services to compete with Netflix and Disney +. AT&T and Discovery announced last week that they would combine media companies, creating a powerhouse that includes HGTV, CNN, Food Network and HBO.

Amazon doesn’t say how many people watch its Prime Video streaming service, but over 200 million people access it because they pay for a Prime membership, which gives them faster shipping and other benefits.

Amazon said on Wednesday it would use MGM’s vast library, which includes famous characters such as Rocky, RoboCop and Pink Panther, to create new movies and shows.

It will be a lot of fun work, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said at the company’s shareholders meeting on Wednesday. People who love stories will be the big beneficiaries.

Sucharita Kodali, e-commerce analyst at Forrester Research Inc., said streaming companies need shows people can’t watch elsewhere to stand out and compete.

There is an arms race to get what you can while the window is open, she said. Moreover, the price is only a tiny part of the valuation of the Amazons, which is approaching $ 2 trillion.

Known for its roaring lion logo, MGM is one of Hollywood’s oldest studios, founded in 1924 when the movies were still silent. But its shine has faded considerably over the years. In the mid-1980s, it sold much of its pre-1948 catalog, including The Wizard of Oz and Gone with the Wind, now owned by Warner Bros. And its vast Californian land was bought by Sony.

For much of the past decade, MGM juggled bankruptcy and the revolving door of owners as its new versions dwindled. Long on sale, MGM’s desirability has been diminished, not only because of its partially auctioned library, but because its prized James Bond property is not 100% owned. MGM shares ownership with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who have ultimate control over the franchise. The release of James Bond’s latest entry, No Time to Die, has been on hold during the pandemic, with a fall release now scheduled.

His other upcoming films include Paul Thomas Andersons’ upcoming film, Soggy Bottom, starring Bradley Cooper; Ridley Scotts House of Gucci, with Lady Gaga and Adam Driver; and Aretha Franklin’s upcoming biopic, Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson. Its library still includes over 4,000 movies, including Silence of the Lambs and Thelma & Louise, and 17,000 TV shows, like reality TV staples Shark Tank and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Amazon will also remove cable channel Epix from the deal.

Amazon already has its own studio, but has had mixed results. Two of her shows, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Fleabag, won Best Emmys Comedy Series. Although he won several Oscars, including the most recently for Sound of Metal, many of his films failed to click with audiences at the box office. Recently, Amazon has spent on sports and spectacular shows. It will air Thursday Night Football next year and produce a Lord of the Rings show, which reportedly cost $ 450 million in its first season alone.

Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. declined to say when it expects the deal to be finalized. But when that happens, it will make Amazon, already one of the most powerful and valuable companies in the world, even bigger. Regulators around the world are examining Amazon’s business practices, especially how it reviews information from companies that sell products on its site and uses it to create its own Amazon-branded products.

A House Judiciary Committee report in October called for a possible dissolution of Amazon and others, which would make it more difficult for them to buy other companies and impose new rules to protect competition. And the deal came a day after the company was hit with an antitrust lawsuit by the District of Columbia, accusing Amazon of creating policies that prevent its sellers from offering lower prices for their products outside. from Amazon.com, driving up prices for consumers.

Some lawmakers on Wednesday urged regulators to take a close look at the MGM deal.

This is a major acquisition that could impact millions of consumers, said Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota. The Justice Department must conduct a thorough investigation to ensure that this deal does not risk harming competition.

Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican from Colorado, said in a Tweeter that he is deeply concerned about the deal and that mergers and acquisitions involving monopolies require further consideration.

I am deeply concerned about the acquisition of Amazons from MGM Studios. Amazons revenue for the first quarter of 2021 rose 44% to $ 108.5 billion, the company’s fastest growing in nearly 10 years.https://t.co/NdMM7Rfqjz Representative Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) May 26, 2021

Amazon, founded in 1995 as an online bookstore, has grown into a $ 1.6 trillion monster that does a bit of everything. It has a commercial delivery network that gets orders to people in two days or sooner; sells inhalers and insulin; owns a cloud computing company that powers Netflix and McDonalds applications; and it plans to send more than 3,200 satellites into space to broadcast Internet service to Earth.