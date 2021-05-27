Connect with us

Entertainment

Entertainment 360: Memorial Day celebration; farmers markets | New

Published

10 seconds ago

on

By


Masks and social distancing are seen at all live events. Check before attending for changes.

Live in progress

GALLERY BEACH 1: Until May: Acrylic paintings on canvas by Camano Island artist Jason Otto are on display. Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show is broadcast daily during club hours. Information:camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery

SPRING IN ART: Until June 17: Stanwood-Camano Arts Guild presents this juried art exhibit featuring 33 regional artists from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St., Stanwood. Information: 360-629-2787

CALL TO ARTISTS: June 9 Deadline: Stanwood-Camano Arts Guild is accepting artist applications for Celebrate Summer, a regional jury-curated art exhibition that runs from June 23 to September 2. Information: entrythingy.com

SPRING HAS SURGITED:Until June 27: Matzke Fine Art Gallery & Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island, has a spring-themed exhibition of 16 artists in the gallery and 45 artists in the sculpture park. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information:matzkefineart.com

HANDMADE FURNITURE:April-June: Cassera Gallery South presents Outside the Box Handcrafted Furniture by Stuart Welch. Hours by appointment. 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood. 310-691-9391

To come up

POP UP YOGA AND TAI CHI:Friday Noon, May 28: Join Movement Arts for free movement classes at Camano Commons on the Green, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information:movementarts.com

SHRED COMMUNITY:10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday May 29: Windermere Real Estate is hosting a fundraising event at 818 N. Sunrise Blvd. Camano Island. Donations go to the WSU extension office on Camano Island.

MEMORIAL DAY OBSERVATION: 11 a.m. Monday, May 31: Stanwood Area Historical Society honors deceased veterans at Anderson Cemetery, 7630 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. At noon, the observance moves to the SAHS Veterans Memorial, 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood for a flag ceremony and other activities. Information sahs-fncc.org

CAMANO FARMERS MARKET: 3 pm-6pm Tuesday June 1: The Camano Farmers Market kicks off in the Circle of Grass inside Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. The market will be held every Tuesday from June to September. Information: [email protected]

LOCO BILLY WILD MOON SALOON: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Thursday June 3: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood reopens with a free open mic / jam night with Richard Williams and Chris Eger. Information: locobillys.com

STANWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.. Friday June 4: Stanwood Farmers’ Market kicks off behind Stanwood Police Station, 8727 271st St. NW, Stanwood. The market will be held every Friday from June to October. 8. Information: stanwoodfarmersmarket.org

CONGA COMMUNITY: Noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 12: Celebrate summer with socially distant dance and music at Freedom Park in Terry’s Corner, Camano Island. Information: [email protected]

GUIDED WALK OF CAMANO ISLAND:9:30 a.m. Saturday June 19: Friends of Camano Island Parks offers a guided walk through Barnum Point County Park. This 3.3-mile boardwalk features viewing platforms and benches along trails that run through mature coastal forest and down to the beach. No dogs allowed.

Online Offers

SNO-ISLE LIBRARY ONLINE PROGRAMS: Join the online programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of topics, including story times for kids, adult classes and family events. The programs are online and require registration. Information:sno-isle.org

  • 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, story time for toddlers
  • 10 a.m. Thursday, May 27, family story time
  • Friday, May 28, 11:00 a.m. Online Book Group: Into the Unlikely Event
  • 5 p.m. Friday, May 28, Online Family Quiz: Technology Through the Ages

VISIT OF THE ARBORETUM:Take an online tour of the Evergreen Arboretum and Gardens. View dozens of photos of the Sculpture Garden, Rock Garden, Japanese Maple Grove, Conifer Garden, and Little City Tree Walk. Information:evergreenarboretum.com/virtualtour Or visit the gardens in person daily at 145 Alverson Blvd., Everett.

Agencies and nonprofits can post events directly to the 360 ​​Calendar at My360NW.com or email [email protected] to be featured in the 360 ​​calendar every Tuesday. 360-629-2155.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: