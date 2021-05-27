Entertainment 360: Memorial Day celebration; farmers markets | New

Masks and social distancing are seen at all live events. Check before attending for changes.
Live in progress
GALLERY BEACH 1: Until May: Acrylic paintings on canvas by Camano Island artist Jason Otto are on display. Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show is broadcast daily during club hours. Information:camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
SPRING IN ART: Until June 17: Stanwood-Camano Arts Guild presents this juried art exhibit featuring 33 regional artists from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st St., Stanwood. Information: 360-629-2787
CALL TO ARTISTS: June 9 Deadline: Stanwood-Camano Arts Guild is accepting artist applications for Celebrate Summer, a regional jury-curated art exhibition that runs from June 23 to September 2. Information: entrythingy.com
SPRING HAS SURGITED:Until June 27: Matzke Fine Art Gallery & Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, Camano Island, has a spring-themed exhibition of 16 artists in the gallery and 45 artists in the sculpture park. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information:matzkefineart.com
HANDMADE FURNITURE:April-June: Cassera Gallery South presents Outside the Box Handcrafted Furniture by Stuart Welch. Hours by appointment. 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood. 310-691-9391
To come up
POP UP YOGA AND TAI CHI:Friday Noon, May 28: Join Movement Arts for free movement classes at Camano Commons on the Green, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information:movementarts.com
SHRED COMMUNITY:10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday May 29: Windermere Real Estate is hosting a fundraising event at 818 N. Sunrise Blvd. Camano Island. Donations go to the WSU extension office on Camano Island.
MEMORIAL DAY OBSERVATION: 11 a.m. Monday, May 31: Stanwood Area Historical Society honors deceased veterans at Anderson Cemetery, 7630 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. At noon, the observance moves to the SAHS Veterans Memorial, 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood for a flag ceremony and other activities. Information sahs-fncc.org
CAMANO FARMERS MARKET: 3 pm-6pm Tuesday June 1: The Camano Farmers Market kicks off in the Circle of Grass inside Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. The market will be held every Tuesday from June to September. Information: [email protected]
LOCO BILLY WILD MOON SALOON: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Thursday June 3: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood reopens with a free open mic / jam night with Richard Williams and Chris Eger. Information: locobillys.com
STANWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.. Friday June 4: Stanwood Farmers’ Market kicks off behind Stanwood Police Station, 8727 271st St. NW, Stanwood. The market will be held every Friday from June to October. 8. Information: stanwoodfarmersmarket.org
CONGA COMMUNITY: Noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 12: Celebrate summer with socially distant dance and music at Freedom Park in Terry’s Corner, Camano Island. Information: [email protected]
GUIDED WALK OF CAMANO ISLAND:9:30 a.m. Saturday June 19: Friends of Camano Island Parks offers a guided walk through Barnum Point County Park. This 3.3-mile boardwalk features viewing platforms and benches along trails that run through mature coastal forest and down to the beach. No dogs allowed.
Online Offers
SNO-ISLE LIBRARY ONLINE PROGRAMS: Join the online programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of topics, including story times for kids, adult classes and family events. The programs are online and require registration. Information:sno-isle.org
- 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, story time for toddlers
- 10 a.m. Thursday, May 27, family story time
- Friday, May 28, 11:00 a.m. Online Book Group: Into the Unlikely Event
- 5 p.m. Friday, May 28, Online Family Quiz: Technology Through the Ages
VISIT OF THE ARBORETUM:Take an online tour of the Evergreen Arboretum and Gardens. View dozens of photos of the Sculpture Garden, Rock Garden, Japanese Maple Grove, Conifer Garden, and Little City Tree Walk. Information:evergreenarboretum.com/virtualtour Or visit the gardens in person daily at 145 Alverson Blvd., Everett.